Erin Foster Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 1 With Husband Simon Tikhman

Erin Foster has something extra to be grateful for this Thanksgiving. The Barely Famous alum and husband Simon Tikhman are expecting their first child.

“It feels like we need something positive right now, so I’d like to offer something. I’m pregnant!” Foster, 41, wrote alongside a picture showing off her baby bump on Thursday, November 23.

Foster’s A-list pals were quick to congratulate the couple on the baby news.

Jennifer Garner wrote, “Erin!!!! Such welcome, happy news!! Congratulations!” while Gigi Hadid exclaimed, “YAY!!!!!

“YES!!!!!!!!!!!!!” Nina Dobrev added. Karlie Kloss commented, “CONGRATULATIONS @erinfoster @simontikhman 😍🙏❤️🫶.”

Rachel Zoe wrote that she “just started crying immediately.” The designer continued with a series of emojis: “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ I am so happy I any breathe @erinfoster @simontikhman 🙏🏻👼.”

BJ Novak made a reference to Erin and sister Sara Foster‘s clothing line, Favorite Daughter. “Favorite Granddaughter?” Novak wrote.

Erin, who is currently developing an upcoming Netflix series starring Kristen Bell and Adam Brody, and Tikhman wed in Nashville in 2019.

“We honestly really love being married — it’s fantastic,” she gushed to People after the New Year’s Eve nuptials. “I’m really happy with the way that I looked and the way the venue looked. I’m really happy with the ceremony. Honestly, it was my perfect wedding and I really think people had so much fun.”

She continued: “I think as women, your whole life is built around your wedding day, and you really should focus much more on the marriage that’s going to come after it,” Erin told the outlet. “So, Simon and I have been paying attention to the kind of relationship that we have and the marriage we’re gonna have, and that’s so much more important than a wedding. And so when the wedding was over, we weren’t depressed that the best day of our lives was over. We were so excited that we were starting. That’s probably the better place to be coming from.”

Erin is one of musician David Foster’s six children. The Grammy winner walked his daughter down the aisle. Shortly before Erin posted her pregnancy news, David and wife Katharine McPhee performed at the 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.