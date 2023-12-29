Eva Longoria was bombarded with snuggles by her son, Santiago, who delayed her dinner plans — but she’s not complaining.

“I was ready for dinner and then this one fell asleep,” Longoria, 48, revealed via her Instagram Story on Thursday, December 28. “So now I’m stuck here underneath this pile of pure love.”

The Desperate Housewives alum shared a video of her 5-year-old son sound asleep on her chest as the pair cuddled together. The melody of “You Are My Sunshine” played in the background as Longoria smiled for the camera while holding her child.

The sweet moment was one of many glimpses Longoria gave fans of her life as a mom throughout 2023. In April, the actress celebrated her husband José “Pepe” Bastón’s birthday by sharing a rare family photo on social media.

“Happy birthday to the best dad, family man and husband anyone could ask for! 💗,” Longoria wrote of her spouse, 55.

Two months later, Longoria created a video rewind of Santiago’s best moments in 2023 in honor of his birthday. “Another year of happiness, laughter and joy with this little human. I didn’t know this amount of love could exist,” she captioned the Instagram clip. “Happy birthday papa, I love you soooooo much! 💖.”

Earlier this month, Longoria shared a few of her “2023 unseen moments 😝,” including a video of Santiago on one of her movie sets. In the video, posted on Thursday, Santiago gives Longoria a kiss as she dances and directs a group of actors.

Since welcoming her only child in June 2018, Longoria has been open about how wonderful Santiago has been for her family. Longoria was already a stepmother to Bastón’s three children, José, Talia and Mariana, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Natalia Esperón.

“He’s just funny,” Longoria exclusively told Us Weekly in May 2019 of her baby boy. “He’s very funny, he’s very happy, he loves everybody [and] he goes to everybody. He’s just sweet and kind. He’s just really interested and curious in everybody, so that’s pretty reflective of me because he’s curious.”

She explained: “He’s on set with me, [in] meetings with me. I have a photo shoot right after this, [and] he’s with me in the photo shoot.”

Later that year, the Tell It Like a Woman actress told Parents Latina how Santiago’s birth came at the perfect time. “He was meant to be with me at this stage,” Longoria explained in her August/September 2019 cover story. “I’m more patient, and I don’t work as much even though it doesn’t seem that way!”