A family milestone! Eva Longoria shared sweet sentiments for her husband, José “Pepe” Bastón, on his 55th birthday.

“Happy birthday to the best dad, family man and husband anyone could ask for! 💗,” the Desperate Housewives alum, 48, wrote via Instagram on Friday, April 18, alongside a photo of the couple with their son, Santiago, 4, sandwiched between his mom and dad.

Longoria and Bastón tied the knot in May 2016 in Mexico. Two years after exchanging vows, the pair welcomed their first child together, Santiago, in 2018. The businessman is also the father of three adult children. He shares Natalia, 27, and 20-year-old twins Mariana and Jose Antonio with his ex-wife, Natalia Esperón.

Before finding her match with Bastón, Longoria was previously married to Tyler Christopher from 2002 to 2004 and to Tony Parker from 2007 to 2011. The Dog Days actress has previously opened up about finding The One later in life.

“I think that’s why, with my second marriage — no wait, my third — finding love at 40, I found [my husband] when I was 40 – and he was 50 – it was just like, ‘Can we just enjoy this life together?’” Longoria confessed during an August 2022 episode of her “Connections with Eva Longoria” podcast. “I mean, I do yell at him for [leaving out] the toothbrush or something like that, still.”

While the Brooklyn 99 alum waited to have her son later in life, she has since said that the timing was perfect for her. “He was meant to be with me at this stage,” she gushed to Parents Latina in August 2019. “I’m more patient, and I don’t work as much even though it doesn’t seem that way!”

As Santiago grew older, Longoria couldn’t help but reflect on her little one as he entered the toddler stage. She exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about missing the simpler times when her little one was in his newborn days.

“I should have enjoyed that stage more,” the Decline and Fall star told Us in December 2021. “That was the easy stage. Like, they’re not mobile. They’re not talking. Now, he’s, like, all over the place. We haven’t really flown with him because he’s gonna lick everything in the plane. Before, he was a newborn that just slept. I should have traveled more.”