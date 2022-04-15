Bilingual babies! Chris Hemsworth, Rosamund Pike and more celebrity parents are raising their little ones to speak multiple languages.

The actor wed Spanish model Elsa Pataky in December 2010, and the pair became parents two years later when daughter India arrived, followed by twin sons Sasha and Tristan in 2014.

While the family of five moved to the Thor star’s native Australia in 2015, the pair are determined to teach their children Spanish. The little ones are “fluent,” but their dad can’t speak “one sentence,” he told Ellen DeGeneres in April 2018.

When the Seriously I’m Kidding author told Hemsworth that becoming bilingual should be “easy” for him to learn since Pataky speaks it, the Home and Away alum replied, “You’d think. … My wife will be telling [the kids] off and I’ll be standing there like, ‘That’s right!’ [Then I ask her], ‘What does that mean?’”

The Rush star noted that the language is usually only directed his way for “unfortunate, controversial, aggressive situations,” explaining, “I’m just thinking, ‘What is she saying right now?’ and ‘What’s my comeback to this?’ When we’re fighting, basically — which is never! If she gets angry enough, she’ll drop the English façade.”

As for Pike, the Gone Girl star’s two children, Solo and Atom, with partner Robie Uniacke are so fluent in Mandarin that they are teaching her the language.

“[Uniacke] taught himself Chinese from the ground up,” the actress told Graham Norton in February 2021. “You could call it brilliant, you could call it really stubborn or you could call it a kind of desire for single parenting. He’s basically talking to them in a language I don’t understand so I thought maybe lockdown [amid the coronavirus pandemic] was a good opportunity for me to catch up.”

The Oscar nominee showed off a “perfect” sentence her children had taught her at the time, which translated to, “The act of taking your trousers off to fart.”

Later that same month, the Emmy winner celebrated Chinese New Year with an Instagram video.

“It’s Chinese New Year! I have made an attempt at greeting all those celebrating tonight and welcoming the year of the cow. (Ha!),” the I Care A Lot star captioned the footage at the time. “What I have attempted to say is: ‘Happy New Year! I hope this year brings prosperity! I am Rosamund Pike ( 裴淳华 -Péi Chúnhuá). I wish that behind your masks, you all wear a smile, and that all your cows produce calves!'”

Keep scrolling to hear from more celebrity parents who have bilingual — or even trilingual — children, from George Clooney and Amal Clooney to Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre.