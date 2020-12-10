The Floribama family is growing! Nilsa Prowant, who has been part of MTV’s Floribama Shore since its 2017 debut, is pregnant with her first child.

“Even in the darkest of times the Lord still shines his light. Our greatest adventure is about to begin,” the reality star, 26, captioned an Instagram photo of her and boyfriend Gus Gazda on Wednesday, December 9. In the pic, photographed by Hellen Oliveira, she is holding a sign that reads, “Baby Gazda. Coming May 2021.”

The couple went Instagram official in November 2019, and she frequently gushes over him on the social media platform.

“My love sets me up for success every 👏🏾 single 👏🏾 day 👏🏾 he’s so patient, he never complains, and is constantly rooting for me to win. This is what love is, it’s staying up until 2:00 am packing orders together for my business so we both can live comfortably, it’s a surprise date night in with champagne and a thrown together homemade meat & cheese plate, it’s making sure we make time for one another’s families, it’s seeking God’s love together,” she captioned a photo of the pair in January 2020. “You make me a better person Gus. You are my soul mate. If I had to choose between you and a stuffed crust pepperoni pizza with extra cheese….I would choose you.”

Over the summer, Prowant joked about starting a family with her boyfriend.

“Just you and me, forever (unless I start popping out babies…),” she captioned a selfie of the pair.

In August, the makeup artist revealed that her father had passed away, and in one post raved over how supportive Gazda had been. “These last few weeks have been heartbreaking, emotional, and almost unbearable, but you have made me feel so loved and have been by my side every second. I couldn’t ask for a better partner to have help me get through this. Words cannot describe how thankful I am to have you. Thank you, Gus,” she wrote via Instagram. “You have helped my family do everything from assisting with things my dad would normally do to making sure everyone’s spirits were as high as they could be during this time… this week has shown me I can get through anything with you here with me. I love you.

The reality star was previously in an on-off relationship with costar Gus Smyrnios and has referred to her now-boyfriend as Gus “2.0.” Several MTV stars took to social media to congratulate Prowant following her post, including many Siesta Key cast members.

“OMGGGGG, Im so happy for you both congrats,” Juliette Porter commented. “OMGOMGOMGOMGOMGOMGOMGOMG!! CONGRATSSSSSSS,” Chloe Trautman added, while Kelsey Owens wrote, “OMG IM FREAKING OUT!!! Soso excited for you both. You’re gonna be the best parents!”