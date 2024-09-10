Dave Grohl surprised the world in 2024 when he revealed that he welcomed a daughter with an unnamed woman outside of his marriage with wife Jordyn Blum.

“I’ve recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage,” Grohl announced via Instagram in September 2024, noting he intended to be “loving and supportive” in his role as the baby’s dad.

The Foo Fighters frontman, who married Blum in 2003, explained that he was working toward reuniting his family after the infidelity. The couple share daughters Violet, Harper and Ophelia Grohl.

“I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness,” Dave continued. “We’re grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together.”

Ahead of the scandal, Dave revealed how becoming a father altered his life as a musician. “It’s changed everything that I do. When you have kids, you see life through different eyes,” he told TIME in 2009. “You feel love more deeply and are maybe a little more compassionate.”

Scroll down to learn more about Dave’s family:

Virginia Grohl

Virginia, Dave’s mother, married Dave’s father, James, in 1961. The couple welcomed two children, including Dave’s sister, Lisa, before they split when the musician was only 6 years old.

Virginia was very supportive of her son’s music career, letting him drop out of high school to pursue music. Virginia even went on tour with Dave when he was 17. “Everyone thought I was out of my mind. I knew it was risky, yeah, but it seemed to me a way that he would learn about the world, and that’s what education is supposed to be,” she told The Florida Times-Union in 2017. “It’s not about getting all the answers but showing you how to learn.”

Virginia wrote a book in 2017 called From Cradle to Stage, interviewing fellow mothers of rockers. She later costarred on the Paramount+ series by the same name with Dave. Virginia died in August 2022 at the age of 84.

James Grohl

Following his divorce from Virginia in the 1970s, James married Renie Yoshida Grohl. Dave and James had a fractured relationship in his teenage years after James didn’t support his choice to play music professionally. Dave revealed to The Atlantic in 2020 that their dynamic eventually shifted. “Over the years we developed a friendship based on mutual respect,” Dave shared.

James died in August 2014 at the age of 75.

Lisa Grohl

Lisa is Dave’s older sister. He described their different music styles during an interview with MOJO via Diffuser, saying, “By 12 or 13, I was going in the direction of faster, louder, darker … while my sister, Lisa, three years older, was getting seriously into new wave territory.” He explained, “We’d meet in the middle sometimes with Bowie and Siouxsie and the Banshees, but I would hardly ever dig into her record collection for fear I would find some terrible John Hughes soundtrack.”

Jordyn Blum

Dave married Blum in August 2003 at their Los Angeles home. Prior to tying the knot, Blum worked as a model and later a producer at MTV, which is how she met the musician. The twosome first crossed paths in 2001 at Sunset Marquis Whiskey Bar.

Over the years, Blum has worked alongside her husband, appearing in his 2011 “White Limo” music video. She also directed the Foo Fighters’ 2002 “Walking a Line” music video. The twosome share three daughters, Violet, Harper and Ophelia.

Violet Maye

Dave and Blum’s eldest child was born in April 2006. Violet was named after her dad’s maternal grandmother. In 2018, Violet joined Dave on stage to cover Adele’s “When We Were Young” at a benefit concert in Oakland. Three years later, she teamed up with Dave to release a cover of X’s “Nausea.” Violet once again shared the stage with Dave in 2023 at the Glastonbury Festival.

Harper Willow

The couple’s second daughter, Harper, was born in April 2009. Her moniker is a nod to Dave’s great uncle Harper Bonebrake. Like her big sister, Harper has performed with their dad, joining him at the same 2018 benefit concert to play the drums. Dave revealed in his 2021 memoir, The Storyteller, that Paul McCartney gave Harper her first piano lesson at age 5.

Ophelia Saint

Ophelia is Dave’s youngest daughter with Blum. She was born in August 2014. When she was 5 years old, Ophelia joined Dave on an episode of Nick Jr.’s Ryan’s Mystery Playdate. The twosome had a jam session during the TV show.

Baby Girl Grohl

Dave announced in September 2024 that he welcomed a fourth daughter with an unnamed woman. “I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her,” he shared via Instagram.