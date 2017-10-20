Now a family of four! Peter Dinklage and his wife, Erica Schmidt, have welcomed their second child together, Us Weekly can exclusively confirm.

Schmidt, 42, showed off her growing baby bump in March when she walked the carpet alongside the Game of Thrones actor, 48, at the premiere of The New Group’s All the Fine Boys, an off-Broadway play she wrote and directed.

The notoriously private couple did not publicly confirm the pregnancy. They were spotted out with their newborn at a concert in September.

Dinklage and Schmidt eloped in Las Vegas in 2005. They are already parents of a 5-year-old daughter, whom they welcomed in 2011.

That same year, shortly before welcoming their first bundle of joy, the Pixels actor gushed over his wife during his Emmy acceptance speech. He won Outstanding Supporting Actor in a drama series for his portrayal of Tyrion on the hit HBO show.

“I love you, Erica. You’re amazing,” Dinklage proudly affirmed at the time.

And at the Golden Globes in 2012, the Rememory star opened up about trusting his daughter with a babysitter for the first time, saying it was “all about the texting.”

