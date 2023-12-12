Gisele Bündchen celebrated her children’s birthdays with a visit to Disney World.

“Another year and here we are again to celebrate the kids birthdays! Thank you @waltdisneyworld. We had a great time!” Bündchen, 43, captioned a carousel of photos via Instagram Monday, December 11.

The model shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with her ex-husband, Tom Brady. Benjamin turned 14 on December 8, while Vivian turned 11 on December 5.

The siblings were joined by friends as they visited several Disney attractions, including the Tree of Life at Animal Kingdom, the Hollywood Toy Hotel, the Slinky Dog Dash-roller coaster in Toy Story Land and the Cinderella Castle at Magic Kingdom.

Bündchen previously celebrated her daughter’s 10th birthday at Disney World last year. Brady took Vivian and her brother to the Orlando theme park once again in June. The former couple, who called it quits in 2022, each shared social media tributes to their kids this month in honor of their birthdays.

“Happy birthday my little sunshine! I am so proud of you in every way. Thank you for making my life so much brighter!” Bündchen wrote in a message dedicated to Vivian.

In a separate post to Benjamin, she wrote, “Happy birthday to the sweetest boy! You have the biggest heart and I feel so lucky I get to learn with you everyday.”

Brady called his daughter “the sweetest little angel” in an Instagram upload of his own, adding, “Watching you grow into the amazing person you are brings me so much joy. You are always a bright star to all of us. Keep shining girlie girl, and never stop being the special, unique person you are. I Love you to the moon and back!”

For Benjamin’s birthday, the retired NFL star posted a photo of his son in his football uniform. He wrote, “My son Benny, can you believe it? Fourteen years old already! It seems like yesterday you were running around in your superhero cape, and now you’re definitely a superhero to me. You’ve grown so much, and not just in height. You’ve grown in kindness, smarts, and all-around awesomeness. Your ability to make people laugh, your knack for solving problems, and your endless debating skills make you a force to be reckoned with. We love you so much.”

Bündchen and Brady finalized their divorce in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage. Despite their breakup, the pair have continued to make their children a priority.

“Tom and Gisele have navigated their coparenting relationship really well,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly this month. “They have made a focused effort on putting their kids’ needs first despite things having not worked out for their marriage. Their children spend equal amounts of time with both parents which works out great all around.”

The insider added that the exes “have very healthy communication between them” and “are able to discuss their children’s needs in a really mature way.”