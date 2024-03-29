Goldie Hawn is singing her praises for daughter Kate Hudson as she continues to succeed in the music industry.

“My daughter’s talent has transcended just being a proud mother to pure awe,” Hawn, 78, wrote via her Instagram Stories on Thursday, March 28. “This song makes me weep for the bittersweet truth about motherhood and growing up together. A must listen.”

In her post, Hawn shared a preview of Hudson’s music video for her new song “Live Forever.” The finished product features throwback photos and clips of Hudson, 44, with her oldest son, Ryder, 20, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Robinson.

Hudson is also mom to Bingham Hawn Bellamy, 12, with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy, and Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa, 5, with fiancé Danny Fujikawa.

Related: Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa's Relationship Timeline Kate Hudson hasn’t had the easiest journey when it comes to love — but she found something special with Danny Fujikawa. The couple began dating in 2016 and announced that they were expecting their first child together two years later. Hudson surprised fans with her pregnancy news, posting footage of a sex reveal party on […]

“Our babies leave us eventually and we have to watch them go take on the world,” Hudson wrote via Instagram on March 28 when celebrating the song’s release. “Some of us were so young that we were trying to figure out who we were simultaneously. That’s this song for me. My love letter to parents and the kids waving goodbye.”

The actress continued, “And all those young mamas out there doing the best they can and trying to do some growing up themselves. You got this. This love will always Live Forever.”

Throughout her parenthood journey, Hudson has said that she always had a role model thanks to her own mother.

While celebrating Hawn’s birthday in November 2022, Hudson praised her mom for all she does away from the big screen.

“My mother’s life is a treasure trove of wisdom that I feel deeply honored to know intimately,” she wrote via Instagram. “Most importantly, she always wanted and continues to aspire to be the best mother and grandmother. And well…let’s just say, she’s winning at that.”

Hawn previously opened up about her close bond with her family. During a rare interview with Australian Women’s Weekly, Hawn — who is also mother to Oliver Hudson, 47, and Wyatt Russell, 37 — expressed how grateful she was for her extended family.

“A good family is the answer to happiness,” Hawn said in June 2022. “I look at our kids and grandchildren and there’s nothing in the world that could make me as proud as I am of all of them. Being a grandmother is amazing, I love it. It brings incredible joy. Family is so important.”

Related: Everything Siblings Kate, Oliver Hudson Have Said About Childhood, Family Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson have an enviable sibling bond where they can talk about anything and everything. The two actors are the children of actress Goldie Hawn and ex-husband Bill Hudson. Hawn and Bill split in 1980, nearly 35 years before he publicly disowned Kate and Oliver. In a 2015 interview with the Daily […]

This isn’t the first time Hudson’s music has turned into a family affair. Back in January, the singer made her debut as a singer by releasing her first single “Talk About Love.” The pop-rock song was co-written by Linda Perry and Fujikawa.

While Fujikawa, 37, was a big cheerleader of his fiancée’s music, it was Perry who pushed the actress to work on a complete album.

“Linda challenged me to write a full album once she heard me sing and that’s when I decided to complete the song cycle,” Hudson shared via On-Air With Ryan Seacrest on January 31. “It might’ve been crazy to some, but once I committed, all the songs, the sounds and even the way the recording process came together, the timing was right.”