Kate Hudson is coming for her spot on the cover of Rolling Stone.

Hudson, 44, announced on Monday, January 22, that she’s making the leap from the silver screen to the streaming services, sharing the first look at “Talk About Love,” her debut single as a recording artist. In a short clip posted via Instagram, Hudson wears a glamorous fur coat and fierce sunglasses while behind the wheel of a classic muscle car.

An instrumental version of the song plays as if from the car’s radio, distant and hazy like the clip’s quick cutaways to the sun-kissed Los Angeles scenery. The song’s title — “Talk About Love” — later flashes on the screen, as does the release date: Tuesday, January 30.

The announcement comes five days after the Glass Onion star shared a snippet of herself inside a recording studio. “Here we go,” she captioned the social media montage. “She’s coming.”

Related: ‘Almost Famous’ Cast: Where Are They Now? Cameron Crowe’s Almost Famous hit theaters on September 13, 2000, and instantly became a cult classic. The coming-of-age story follows teenager William Miller (Patrick Fugit) as he attempts to write his first piece for Rolling Stone during the ‘70s. While following rock band Stillwater — focusing mainly on lead guitarist Russell Hammond (Billy Crudup) — […]

Hudson’s musical endeavor is years in the making. She said during a December 2022 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that she intended to release an album in 2023.

“I love to sing. I feel weird saying it. … I’ve been making a record for, like, a year. It’s so fun,” Hudson said. “You know, I had this thing [during] COVID. … Every time you’re doing interviews, people are like, ‘Do you have any regrets?’ I go, ‘I’m [in my] early 40s; not yet.’ But during COVID, I was like, ‘You know, what am I doing?’ I’ve been writing music since I was 19 and I’ve never shared it, and so I thought that would be one of my great regrets. I have no expectations. I just want to put a record out, and so I’m doing it and I’m really excited. I can’t wait.”

In April 2023, the actress appeared on The Late Late Show With James Corden and gave an update on the album. “I’m so excited, and I’m just excited that I actually took the time to really do it and to do it right. Which was something that for me was always important, as there was no phoning it in,” she said.

Related: Kate Hudson and More Celebrity Football Fans It’s no secret that athletes such as Tom Brady, Jay Cutler and Aaron Rodgers love football — but there are also plenty of stars who enjoy rooting for their favorite teams from the sidelines. Nick Lachey, for instance, has been known to cheer on his team from the couch alongside eldest son Camden. Jessie James […]

“I wrote everything. I wrote every lyric,” she explained. “I wrote with [4 Non Blondes’] Linda Perry. It was amazing — and my partner, Danny [Fujikawa]. We wrote, like, 25 songs, and so the hard part has been sort of figuring out what that looks like. But it’s been the best.”

At the time, she said she hoped to release the album in the winter of 2023. With the project seemingly still underway, Hudson opened up about her passion for songwriting on the Today show earlier this month.

“There’s nothing half-assed about my relationship with music,” she said, “so it’s the most vulnerable I think I’ve ever been creatively. I’m just in a time where I don’t have the fear anymore, so I just want to put it out.”