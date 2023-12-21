Gordon Ramsay is home for the holidays.

“Daddy has arrived home now Christmas can really begin x @gordongram we love you x,” the chef’s wife, Tana Ramsay, shared via Instagram on Tuesday, December 19.

In the snap, Gordon, 57, appeared to be out to dinner with his family. The Hell’s Kitchen star cuddled up next to two of his kids, with his arm around son Oscar, 4. Gordon also held the couple’s 1-month-old son, Jesse James, in his other arm.

Gordon and Tana, 49, are also the parents of Megan, 25, twins Jack and Holly, 23, and Matilda “Tilly,” 22.

Related: Celebs and Their Look-Alike Kids: Photos The apple doesn't fall far from the tree! These celebrity parents all share striking similarities — and features! — with their cute kids.

While Gordon is known as a tough chef on television, he’s actually a big “softie” when it comes to his role as a father.

“The kids have brought the most emotion out of me,” Gordon told People in September. “It’s funny, isn’t it? Because everyone thinks, ‘God, you must be an absolute ass to be at home with.’ [But] Tana’s super fierce, an ex-Montessori school teacher.”

He added, “I think everyone’s got a good and bad side in them. I’m just very good at highlighting the bad that turned into something incredible.”

Gordon and Tana got married in December 1996, but it was hardly love at first sight.

“I remember when I first met him [at 18] — and I was actually dating one of his friends — I said, ‘Oh, my God, he’s so arrogant,’ because it’s always his voice you heard. He was always the one riling everyone up,” Tana told People. “In that respect, he has not changed at all. It’s just gotten more obvious. But at the same time, he is, believe it or not, incredibly sensitive — he’s a crier.”

Along with prepping for the holidays, they’re celebrating more than two decades of marriage.

“Happy 27th wedding anniversary to this amazing woman , wife , mother , thank you for everything you do , love you ❤️ @tanaramsay,” Gordon shared via Instagram on Thursday, December 21.

Related: Celebrity Couples Who Prove That Love Isn’t Dead In light of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s headline-making split on Tuesday, September 20, Us Weekly rounded up some of Hollywood’s hottest celebrity couples who prove that love isn’t dead — see who made the cut!

Even their children are sharing the love. “Happy wedding anniversary to my two biggest supporters,” their daughter Holly shared via her Instagram Story. “I love you both so much. I am so lucky to have you both. Thank you for everything.”

Last year, Tana shared a sweet anniversary message of her own.

“26 years ago, 21/12/1996 we started this journey x so blessed and so lucky to share my life with you, thank you for everything xxxxxxxx,” Tana wrote vi Instagram in December 2022, celebrating her and Gordon’s anniversary. “Happy Anniversary @gordongram and of course Megan, Jack, @hollyramsayy @tillyramsay @oscarjramsay I love you all x.”