Gordon Ramsay and Tana Ramsay have a full house of eight after recently welcoming their sixth baby.

“What an amazing birthday present please welcome Jesse James Ramsay, 7lbs 10oz whopper!!” the TV chef, 57, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, November 11. “One more bundle of love to the Ramsay brigade!! 3 boys, 3 girls … Done 👊🏼❤️❤️.”

Gordon — whose message seemingly hinted that Jesse was born around the chef’s November 8 birthday — uploaded several photos of Tana, 49, practicing skin-to-skin contact with the newborn. In one pic, he kissed baby Jesse’s head while the infant rested on Tana’s chest.

Jesse is the couple’s sixth child. Gordon and Tana — who wed in December 1996 — also share Megan, 25, twins Holly and Jack, both 23, Matilda, 22, and Oscar, 4.

“It’s been a nerve-wracking 9 months but we’ve made it and we have been blessed with this little bundle,” Tana wrote via her Instagram on Saturday. “Ramsay family definitely complete. Jesse James Ramsay we love you so much ❤️🙏🏼.”

Gordon hinted earlier this year that their family was growing.

“Last time I looked there were five, yes. I think there’s one more on the way,” the Hell’s Kitchen host quipped during a January appearance on the U.K.’s “Heart Breakfast” radio show.

Show hosts Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden tried to press for more details about a possible pregnancy, but Gordon played coy. “Do you know what? I don’t know yet. I’ll double-check when I get back,” he joked. “I’m going down to [drugstore] Boots on the way out of here, and I’ll double-check.”

Gordon added: “Tana would like another baby and I’m like, ‘No, no, no, no.’ It’s already hard enough thinking about when I go to take Oscar to school, [and people ask], ‘Hey, what’s your grandad’s name?’”

Oscar is the couple’s rainbow baby. Tana suffered a miscarriage in 2016.

“Gordon was amazing,” Tana told the U.K.’s Metro in November 2020 about how her spouse supported her after the loss. “He’s always been one to talk about everything, and he was very good at sort of talking it out of me and never making me feel that, ‘Oh, you know, maybe we shouldn’t talk about it.’”

She continued at the time: “I have to be honest, when it happened to me, I found it really hard when people would talk to me and not mention it because it was like it never happened. You go from having a baby kicking inside of you to suddenly it’s not there, and it was a really hard experience.”