Gordon Ramsay and his wife, Tana Ramsay, were devastated by the loss of her pregnancy in 2016, but he went out of his way to keep her spirits up in the weeks and months that followed.

“Gordon was amazing,” Tana, 46, told Metro on Monday, November 16. “He’s always been one to talk about everything, and he was very good at sort of talking it out of me and never making me feel that, ‘Oh, you know, maybe we shouldn’t talk about it.’”

In fact, the former Market Kitchen presenter recalled that all she “wanted to do was talk about it with friends, with family, with anyone” who asked her about the “incredibly hard” loss.

“I have to be honest, when it happened to me, I found it really hard when people would talk to me and not mention it because it was like it never happened,” Tana told the British newspaper. “You go from having a baby kicking inside of you to suddenly it’s not there, and it was a really hard experience.”

The former teacher sympathized with Chrissy Teigen, who lost her and John Legend’s unborn son, Jack, in September.

“I thought she was amazing,” Tana told Metro of the Cravings cookbook author, 34, who shares daughter Luna, 4, and son Miles, 2, with the “All of Me” singer, 41. “When I read about her situation, I don’t know the ins and outs, but certainly a lot of it sounded incredibly similar to mine. It brings it all back, and I think she was amazing for talking about it and posting the photos that she did.”

After her 2016 pregnancy loss, Tana and the Hell’s Kitchen host, 54, welcomed their fifth child, Oscar, in April 2019. The couple, who married in December 1996, are also the parents of Megan, 22, twins Holly and Jack, 20, and Matilda, 18.

“When it comes to the kids, he’s a total pushover,” Tana told Entertainment Tonight in July 2014 of her husband. “Honestly, especially now they’re teenagers, anything I say isn’t suitable. … They ask Gordon. He always says yes.”