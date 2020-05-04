Gordon Ramsay Wears Daughter Tilly’s Dress in Hilarious TikTok: Watch

Gordon Ramsay is a professional chef, but it looks like he has a new skill under his belt as a TikTok video creator. On Saturday, May 2, the father of five posted a hilarious video with his 18-year-old daughter, Tilly.

In the clip, the chef dons a burgundy-colored hoodie while dancing with a pepper grinder to “Flip the Switch” by Quavo, featuring Drake. As he does his thing with the condiment, his daughter stirs a pot wearing a floral V-neck dress with a black tank top underneath.

When the light flicks off and back on again, Gordon is wearing his daughter’s dress without the black tank top. His entire chest is exposed in the feminine number and it’s undoubtedly comical. Tilly switched into dad’s hoodie and took on the role of seasoning whatever concoction lies inside of the pot.

The video has since amassed over 1.2 million views and 260,000 “likes.” The British television host has racked up 2 million dutiful followers on the platform.

Fans flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts. One user joked, “I see Gordon had to forgo the tank top … a little risque Gordon!” Another hilariously said, “Hell’s kitchen quarantine episodes hit different!”

And this isn’t the Hell’s Kitchen host’s first time creating a TikTok video with his daughter. On March 21, he danced with Tilly to “Cheryl” by Yung Gravy. That video’s brought in nearly 20 million views. Casual!

In the accompanying caption of the dancing video, Gordon wrote, “Not sure this is a recipe I can get behind @tillyramsay…..#happyathome #lifeathome #fyp #recipes.”

TikTok has been a hit among celebs and normal people alike, especially during the COVID-19 quarantine. The “Flip the Switch” Challenge has been done by a long list of stars including Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, Elizabeth Warren and Kate McKinnon, and Emily Ratajkowski and The Fat Jewish.

