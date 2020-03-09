Couples who TikTok together stay together! Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez participated in the viral “Flip the Switch” challenge on the video-sharing app on Monday, March 9 — and the result is hilarious.

J. Lo, 50, uploaded a clip of herself dancing in a formfitting white sweater dress while standing beside A-Rod, 44, who wore a blue blazer, a white button-down shirt, khaki pants and his signature sunglasses. Halfway through the video, the couple swapped clothes, with Rodriguez mimicking Lopez’s dance moves while wearing her dress and hoop earrings.

The former New York Yankees third baseman later reposted the video on his Instagram account and caught the attention of his and the Grammy winner’s celebrity friends.

“IM DEAAAAAD,” Lopez’s Second Act costar Vanessa Hudgens commented. Lenny Kravitz, meanwhile, wrote, “Get it bro!”

The “Flip the Switch” challenge, which is set to Drake’s song “Nonstop,” has been taking over TikTok as of late. Kate McKinnon and Sen. Elizabeth Warren tried their hand at the trend backstage at Saturday Night Live after starring together in the NBC variety show’s cold open on Saturday, March 7. Their take even caught the attention of Drake, 33, who commented, “Wow I need to come home” on SNL’s Instagram post.

Lopez and Rodriguez have been spending plenty of time together since she wrapped her It’s My Party tour last summer and performed the halftime show at Super Bowl LIV with Shakira in February. Next up, the couple, who started dating in February 2017 and got engaged in March 2019, are getting ready to tie the knot.

“J. Lo and Alex’s wedding is supposed to be this summer after postponing it because of her [Hustlers] filming schedule, her Super Bowl performance and other work commitments,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively in February. “She is finally ready to shift her focus to wedding planning and making that a top priority.”

This will be the fourth marriage for the “Let’s Get Loud” singer, who was previously wed to Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998, Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003 and Marc Anthony from 2004 to 2014. She and Anthony, 51, share 12-year-old twins Max and Emme. Rodriguez, for his part, was previously married to Cynthia Scurtis from 2002 to 2008, and they share daughters Natasha, 15, and Ella, 11.