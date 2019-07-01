



Missing her son. Granger Smith’s wife, Amber Smith, shared a vulnerable message about life after their 3-year-old son River’s death.

“People keep saying, ‘You’re so strong,’ ‘How are you functioning?’ ‘I wouldn’t be able to get out of bed,’” the actress, 37, captioned a Monday, July 1, Instagram post. “I am broken. My heart will never be the same. I will never be the same. Yes, I have strong moments, but I also (as any grieving mother would do) cry, scream, question, and fall to my knees. Then I get back up and fight.”

She added a message to any of her followers also dealing with grief, writing, “You can do this. You can grieve and still be strong for your family, husband and or other kiddos. Lean in to Him in your weakness and learn to not beat yourself up (like I do) when you are having a moment of calm. Shut out the negative and focus on the light and the love.”

In the upload, Amber shared four smiling selfies with her late son, broken up by Bible verses.

She and the country singer, 39, who also share London, 7, and Lincoln, 5, announced last month that their youngest child died.

“Riv was special,” the “Happens Like That” singer captioned his June 11 social media announcement. “Everyone that met him knew that immediately. The joy he brought to our lives cannot be expressed and his light will be forever in our hearts. If there are words to say more, I cannot find them in this moment. Love the ones close to you. There has never been a more difficult moment for us than this.”

Hours later, a rep for the Texas native told Us Weekly that the toddler drowned at the Smith family’s home.

Granger returned to the stage last week, sporting a new tattoo in honor of his son while performing at the Country LakeShake stage in Chicago.

