



Family time. Granger Smith’s wife, Amber Smith, shared a selfie with their daughter, London, and son, Lincoln, nearly two months after their 3-year-old son, River, died.

“After dinner drive and walk to the lake,” the actress, 37, captioned the Monday, July 29, Instagram upload. “The smiles on these faces are some of the brightest lights in the dark.” She also included a quote, reading, “Suffering produces in us endurance and character and hope. It steadies us in our faith and deepens its roots in order that we may be able to weather any storm. It makes us reach forward to greater things than we can see right now, but that we know for sure not only exist, but will be ours at the last.”

In the pic, Amber smiled with her children at sunset. She went on to photograph her little ones posing beside a lake.

In June, Granger, 39, and his wife announced that their son had died in a “tragic accident.” The couple wrote on Instagram: “Riv was special. Everyone that met him knew that immediately. The joy he brought to our lives cannot be expressed and his light will be forever in our hearts. If there are words to say more, we cannot find them in this moment. Love the ones close to you. There has never been a more difficult moment for us than this.”

A rep for the country singer went on to tell Us Weekly that the toddler drowned at the Smith family’s home in Georgetown, Texas.

Ealirer this month, Amber reflected on her last moments with her late son before donating his organs. “When 3 different neuro specialists told us that River had 0% chance of brain recovery (yes 0, not 10 or 1%, 0) after shock and reality set in, I thought, how can we bury our sweet baby and not try to help others?” she captioned an Instagram post at the time. “His body is perfect, his organs are perfect, we had to do something. There are so many people waiting for an organ to save their lives.”

The Texas native added, “I spent the night laying in bed with him, crying and talking to him while they kept running tests and taking blood. The next morning family and staff lined the hall for the ‘walk of honor’. We told them River liked to go fast, so to honor him, they pushed him down that hall faster than they had ever pushed anyone. Granger and I held each other and cried.”

