Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale wished their son Kingston a happy 18th birthday on Sunday, May 26.

In a one-two punch of Instagram posts guaranteed to make viewers of a certain age feel even older, the former alt-rock frontpeople celebrated their son. Stefani, 54, shared a montage of Kingston’s life so far set to UB40’s cover of Lord Creator’s “Kingston Town.”

“Happiest of birthdays Kingston🤍My first born baby boy 🙂 Cannot believe u are 18 today… i love u! 🥰” she wrote.

Rossdale, 58, shared several photos of teenage Kingston alongside a heartfelt message to “keep creating.”

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY KINGSTON -18 today and a massive step into your future. so far the best ride of my life and i can’t wait to see where you go from here,” Rossdale wrote. “I have total belief in you and deeply admire the man within.You have grace,charm and humility. You are at the wheel of your destiny so choose wisely… I could not love you more than I do.”

Rossdale added that Kingston’s “musical talent is nuts.” The proud papa boasted to Us Weekly in September that his son had “such a great ear for melody.”

“He’s got my whole [guitar] pedal rig, a bunch of vintage guitars, all this stuff. I’ve helped him out to have a nice setup, but that is it,” Rossdale exclusively told Us. “As opposed to really recording so much for himself, he’s begun to work with other people and he’s written some way legit, Justin Bieber-quality singles. I’m like, ‘Oh god, it’s really good. I can’t believe it.’”

Kingston commented on his father’s Instagram tribute, calling Rossdale the “best dad ever.” Rossdale’s girlfriend, Xhoana Xheneti — who has garnered headlines for looking quite a bit like Stefani — jumped in to wish Kingston an “amazing 18th solar return.”

Stefani and Rossdale married in 2002 and had three children together before divorcing in 2016. In addition to Kingston, their oldest, they also share Zuma, 15, and Apollo, 10. Rossdale opened up about their divorce and its aftermath earlier this year, sharing that he wished there “was sort of more of a connection with [Stefani]” for their children’s sake.

“It can be quite debilitating for kids,” Rossdale told the “Amy and T.J.” podcast. “The overriding thing is you don’t want to let your kids down.”

Rossdale declined any opportunity to speak ill of Stefani, who has since married The Voice cohost Blake Shelton.

“Less said, soonest mended and I said nothing,” Rossdale said. “It’s not my place to say anything. I’m handcuffed because I would never want to overly say anything negative about their mom. That’s just not right.”