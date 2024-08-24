Gwyneth Paltrow is about to become an empty nester as her youngest child Moses Martin, 18, prepares to head off to college.

But before her son embarks on his new life stage, the actress, 51, shared footage of the pair together via her Instagram Story on Friday, August 23.

Paltrow uploaded a series of video responses to fans’ questions, with one Instagram follower asking her how she was coping with sending the kids on their way.

“Have you dropped both kids off to college yet?” one follower asked. “I’m doing that, I’m not ok.”

The Iron Man star replied “not yet” in a video response, before Moses — who Paltrow shares with her ex, Coldplay’s Chris Martin — entered the frame.

“She hasn’t quite gotten rid of me,” the teen quipped.

Paltrow’s 17-year-old stepson, Brody, is also set to leave for college. (Paltrow also shares daughter Apple, 20, with Martin. Her stepson and stepdaughter Isabella, 19, are husband Brad Falchuk’s kids with ex-wife Suzanne Bukinik.)

Brody and Moses are the youngest members of the family and the last of the kids to depart the household, leaving Paltrow and Falchuk as empty nesters.

Paltrow spoke to The Sunday Times, about how she felt “impending grief” regarding their upcoming transition.

“In the fall Brad and I have boys that will be going off to university,” Paltrow told the British outlet in March. “It’ll be interesting to see how the morning routine changes with no kids in the house.”

The actress added she had mixed feelings about the last of the kids leaving.

“On the one hand, incredible sadness. A deep sense of impending grief,” she said. “On the other hand this is exactly what should be happening. Your kids are supposed to be, you know, young adults who can achieve and cope and make connections and be resilient. That’s exactly what you want. And that means they leave the house.”

Paltrow’s eldest child Apple also experienced this life change when she left for college in 2022, and the actress previously admitted she felt heartbroken at the time.

“I didn’t know what to expect, but I knew it would be hard because Apple and I are so close and were together all the time,” Paltrow exclusively shared with Us Weekly in 2022. “But I had no idea. It was like the worst heartbreak I’ve ever [felt].”

The Oscar winner added, “I felt like the love of my life broke up with me for weeks. It was terrible.”