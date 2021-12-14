Delivery room drama. Hilaria Baldwin sent her husband, Alec Baldwin, away when he asked her to “keep it down” during son Rafael’s 2015 labor.

“Alec shushed me when I was in labor,” the Living Clearly Method author, 37, told her Instagram followers on Monday, December 13. “He was on the phone. ‘Shush! Can you keep it down?’ The moment he said it, he realized he sounded like an ass, and he cowered.”

The Boston native joked that she “kept the marriage” and “went on to have 522 babies” with the actor, 63. She wrote, “I permit him in after I got the epidural. I’ll spare you the details of my reaction for now. But it never happened again.”

The former yoga instructor gave birth to Rafael after previously welcoming daughter Carmen, now 8. She and the Emmy winner later welcomed Leonardo, 5, Romeo, 3, Eduardo, 15 months, and Lucia, 9 months, and Alec is also the father of daughter Ireland, 26, from his marriage to Kim Basinger.

Hilaria has publicly supported her husband on many occasions in the wake of Halyna Hutchins’ death on the set of his movie Rust in October in Santa Fe, New Mexico. The 30 Rock alum holding a prop gun that discharged a live round at the time, which killed the cinematographer and hospitalized director Joel Souza. The California native, 48, survived his injuries.

“[Alec] needs space for me to take care of him and his mental health,” Hilaria told the New York Post that same month after driving her husband to Vermont. “It’s an awful thing that happened. Alec feels awful. I brought him up here because we have to mourn Halyna’s death. Alec had a really traumatic thing happen, and I am trying to limit the PTSD.”

The New York University grad noted that she was looking for a “quiet” place to spend time as a family, adding, “I didn’t know where I was going, I just drove. I just drove around and around and around with my kids … I drove around for an entire day trying to find a place.”

She and the Saturday Night Live star have spoken with some of their children about the tragedy. “I had to tell my two older kids,” the New York native said during an ABC tell-all earlier this month. “My wife and I told them what happened because they’re gonna go to school.”

The pair have “no manual” raising their kids, Hilaria reminded her Instagram followers in November, writing, “Sometimes, I just freeze, knowing I’m the adult who must guide my family, but so lost as to what the right direction is. … Sometimes I catch myself, surprised that I’m in the adult position, and I’m like, ‘Shouldn’t I know what to do?’”