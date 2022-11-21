An upsetting accident. Hilaria Baldwin revealed that her daughter Lucia is sporting a black eye after suffering a recent fall.

“You’ll see this shiner for a while (and hopefully less of a runny nose…ugh this time of year),” the “Witches Anonymous” podcast host, 38, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, November 20, alongside a photo of the injured little one, 20 months. “I was out with my oldest 4 yesterday and got that awful call that makes your heart sink, telling me Marilú had fallen and hit her face on a metal table leg.”

The Living Clearly Method author went on to say that the toddler — whose full name is Maria Lucia — is OK, adding, “It was just scary and [she] will be bruised for a while😭.”

The former yoga instructor and husband Alec Baldwin share seven children: Lucia and her siblings Carmen, 9, Rafael, 7, Leonardo, 6, Romeo, 4, Eduardo, 2, and Ilaria, 1 month. The Emmy winner, 64, also shares daughter Ireland, 27, with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

Hilaria has been candid over the years about the more difficult sides of parenting, including the moments when her children suffer injuries. In April, she revealed that her eldest son, Rafael, had broken his arm after playing at the park.

“You will see him with a cast for quite a while now, so I wanted to give you a heads up,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “Thank you Lennox Hill emergency room for taking such good care of our baby. So grateful to the doctors and the nurses for your expertise and kindness. … We are relieved that, while it will be a long recovery road, he is certainly on it.”

Last month, Hilaria exclusively told Us Weekly that the arrival of her seventh child hadn’t changed the dynamic of the household too much. “I have to say that once I passed three kids, I just embraced the chaos,” she joked in October. “We have a wild and super fun house. Always something going on.”

The “Mom Brain” host added that the hardest part of parenting her large brood is making sure she’s available to all her kids as often as they would like. “Being truly present for each one of them is hard, and I obviously don’t get it right all the time,” she explained. “My two oldest have nightly homework that I do with them, and to balance play with the younger ones, breast-feeding the youngest — it can get to be quite a juggle.”

As for whether she and the 30 Rock alum plan to expand their family in the future, the jury’s still out. “I would have said before [that I’m] definitely done,” she told Us. “Seven kids in, I feel like I am, but it’s Alec and me — so, time will tell!”