There’s a first time for everything! Hilaria Baldwin revealed that her son, Rafael, 3, peed in his sippy cup with a hilarious new pic. “It’s hard to surprise me — and this left me speechless,” the mother of four captioned her Tuesday, January 22, Instagram post.

In the shot, Baldwin, 35, can be seen standing in her kitchen with a glass of wine in one hand and her child’s urine-filled cup in the other. The yoga instructor then circled the blue sippy cup and wrote “Pee” with an arrow.

“It goes like this,” she explained. “He was so proud of himself and comes up to me and says: ‘Mommy! I just peed in a cup!’ He led me over to this blue sippy cup and sure enough it was filled with warm pee. And he didn’t spill ONE DROP on the floor. I was impressed.”

The Living Clearly Method author was then left with lots of questions after the initial shock wore off. “Then I was like: do I chastise him? How do you parent here?!?!” she asked. “So I told him thank you for telling me and that we need to pee in the toilet. Then he backtracked and tried to tell me he actually made me a cup of tea… I guess it was warm, so it was a good try. Then he went back to the truth. Oh parenthood!!!”

While Raphael wasn’t featured in the funny pic, Hilaria and husband Alec Baldwin‘s daughter, Carmen, 5, could be seen standing just behind her mom. Also not pictured were the couple’s other two children — Leonardo, 2, and Romeo, 8 months. Hilaria is also stepmother to Ireland Baldwin, 23, the comedian’s daughter with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

The mom has felt pressure from Carmen to have another baby, she revealed exclusively to Us back in September 2018. “She wants a sister, because I have three boys,” she said. “We’ll see!”

