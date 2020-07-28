Light after the storm! Hilary Rhoda gave birth to her and Sean Avery’s son on Tuesday, July 28, after suffering multiple miscarriages.

“We love you baby Nash,” the model, 32, captioned an Instagram Story photo of herself hugging her baby boy. She went on to share “Before” and “After” hospital pictures, complete with a face mask and a Cheez-It bag.

Rhoda announced in January that she was pregnant with an Instagram baby bump debut. “It’s a boy,” the Maryland native captioned the social media upload. “@imseanavery and I are having a baby and we’re so excited about this next chapter of life together.”

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model went on to write on her Instagram Story: “We’re having a baby! The last year has been quite a journey getting to this point, lots of ups & downs. But for those trying to conceive, all I can say is just keep going. I really hate the word ‘journey’ (I blame The Bachelor) but it really felt appropriate in this context ha. … Trying to conceive is a mindf–k and might have almost ended our marriage once or twice.”

Avery, 39, opened up about his wife’s previous pregnancies at the time. “After a few miscarriages, the pressure starts mounting and fertility doctors say, ‘You have this window. Maximize that window, a 4 to 5 day window with no rest,’” the former professional ice jockey player explained during a January episode of his “No F–ks Given” podcast.

The couple, who wed in 2015, had a “tough time” trying to conceive for six months — then, the athlete returned home from a five-week film role. “[Sex]was no longer a job,” the Ice Capades author explained. “I haven’t seen my wife in five weeks. So we’re going to make love and what do you know? I stood up and kissed my wife on her beautiful forehead and said, ‘My love, you’re pregnant. I guarantee you’re pregnant.’ … The moment we took the noise, science and methods out of it — that’s how you make a baby in tough times.”

The Canadian star and Rhoda dated on and off for three years prior to their November 2013 engagement. They tied the knot in New York two years later.