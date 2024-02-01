Your account
Celebrity Moms

Kylie Jenner Kicks Off Daughter Stormi and Son Aire’s ‘Birthday Week’ Celebrations

By
Kylie Jenner Shares Glimpses of Preparing for Stormi’s 6th Birthday: ‘Let The Birthday Week Begin’
Kylie Jenner. Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images for Prada

Kylie Jenner is putting in the work to make sure her kids’ birthday week is extra special.

In a clip posted via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, January 31, Jenner, 26, filmed herself carrying a large sack of colorful balloons up a staircase. Jenner let out a laugh when the bag got stuck between the walls.

“Let the birthday week begin,” she captioned the video.

The balloons seemingly made it up the stairs and were seen laid on the ground in another clip. As Jenner kicked the balloons around, the camera panned to a stack of gifts wrapped in pink with the words “Happy Birthday” written along with a brown ribbon.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s Daughter Stormi's Photo Album

Jenner’s kids, daughter Stormi and son Aire, were born on February 1 and February 2, respectively. Jenner welcomed Stormi, now 6, in 2018 with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott.

The Kardashians star never went public with her pregnancy at the time, instead sharing an 11-minute video documenting her journey via social media after her daughter’s arrival. She explained that she’d kept her pregnancy news away from the spotlight to “prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress-free and healthy way I knew how.”

Kylie Jenner Shares Glimpses of Preparing for Stormi’s 6th Birthday: ‘Let The Birthday Week Begin’
Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Jenner and Scott, 32, subsequently announced their split in October 2019 but eventually reconciled. Us Weekly confirmed in August 2021 that the pair were expecting another baby.

“She has been trying for almost two years to get pregnant,” an insider exclusively told Us at the time. “She has always wanted another kid close to Stormi’s age.”

So Cute! Kylie Jenner Shares Sweet Photo of Aire in His Crib

The on-off couple welcomed Aire in 2022. Less than one year later, Us exclusively confirmed that Jenner and Scott called it quits again.

Following her split from Scott, the reality star moved on with Timothée Chalamet. The pair were first linked in April 2023 after meeting at Paris Fashion Week. They have since taken their relationship public, with Jenner recently attending the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards in support of the Wonka actor, 28.

A source exclusively told Us last month that Chalamet has met Jenner’s kids and the rest of her family members, adding that the couple are “madly in love.”

“Everything is going great between them. They both have really busy schedules but make as much time for each other as possible,” the source gushed. “Timothée is always making Kylie smile. They have a very special connection.”

