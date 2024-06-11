Ice-T is protective over 8-year-old daughter Chanel.

“I already showed her the little plots I made in our backyard for her boyfriends who make her cry,” Ice-T, 66, told Us Weekly exclusively while promoting his partnership with Raising Cane’s National Iced Tea Day. “She’s like, ‘No, no. Nah, daddy, you can’t do that.’ I said, ‘What about the girl that likes the same boy you like?’ [Chanel said], ‘Oh, she can get it.’ That’s my daughter.”

Ice-T shares Chanel with wife Coco Austin, who he’s been married to since 2002. (The actor is also the father of an adult daughter, whom he shares with an ex-girlfriend, andan adult son with former partner Darlene Ortiz.)

When it comes to his job, Ice-T told Us Chanel said: “Daddy, you are a gangster.” However, he made it clear that she has no interest in his level of fame.

Related: Celebs and Their Look-Alike Kids: Photos The apple doesn't fall far from the tree! These celebrity parents all share striking similarities — and features! — with their cute kids.

“Chanel would be more freaked out to meet a TikToker, honestly,” he added. “That’s her world.”

As Ice-T gears up for his summer on tour, the Law and Order: SVU star teamed up with Raising Cane’s to celebrate National Iced Tea Day on Monday, June 10. Of course, the collaboration was a no-brainer — but it also has a connection to his daughter.

“Chicken fingers are the staple of all kids’ first diet,” he explained. “[You] go out to a nice restaurant; they have chicken fingers on the menu for kids. She’s crazy about this stuff. She’s crazy about Raising Cane’s. So, she gives me the thumbs up.”

While discussing his partnership with the chicken chain, Ice-T told Us that he has been a fan of their food for a long time. Even before working with the brand, Ice-T said fans were “putting my picture up on the iced tea and the dispensers” all over the country, so getting a chance to work with the restaurant made him “happy.”

Related: Ice-T and Coco Austin's Relationship Timeline: From Vegas Wedding and Beyond Standing the test of time! Ice-T and Coco Austin have been a celebrity power couple since they met in 2001. The twosome connected on a video set that year and have been going strong ever since. The “I’m Your Pusher” rapper recalled the meeting during a 2017 Mario Lopez: One on One interview. “[I asked], […]

‘“It’s been a wonderful connection with [Raising Cane’s]. They get me, and I love them. So, it’s natural,” he added.

Discussing their iced tea varieties — Raising Cane’s offers sweet and unsweet tea — the actor prefers one to the other.

“In real life, you much rather meet the sweet Ice-T, you don’t wanna meet the other guy,” he joked. “I don’t understand unsweet iced tea — I may be dropping the stock [for] unsweet iced tea. To me, it’s like unsweetened ice cream or unsweetened lemonade. Certain things are meant to be sweet. That’s just my opinion.”