Ice-T is ready for another five years of Law and Order: SVU after the NBC show’s milestone season 25 came to an end last month.

“We’re very excited about going into season 26. I think last season we caught a whole other wind of fans, and everybody got in it, and the ratings were great,” Ice-T, 66, told Us Weekly while promoting his partnership with Raising Cane’s National Iced Tea Day. “I don’t see any reason why SVU can’t go 30 [seasons].”

The actor has been playing Odafin “Fin” Tutuola alongside Mariska Hargitay’s Olivia Benson since the show’s second season in 2000.

“I think the show will stay on as long as Mariska wants to do the show,” Ice-T speculated. “It’s her show.”

Related: Stars Who Left 'Law & Order: Special Victims Unit': Where Are They Now? Law & Order: Special Victims Unit has been going strong since 1999, but not all of its major characters have stayed throughout its long run. In fact, the only remaining original cast member from the show’s first season is Mariska Hargitay, whose character started as detective Olivia Benson and has since become the captain of […]

Ice-T went on to say that he and Hargitay, 60, aren’t just partners onscreen. The duo have formed quite the friendship when the cameras stop rolling.

“Mariska is crazier than you think. You see the character, but I’m with her every day. I’ve been with Mariska longer than I’ve been with anyone in my life consistently — 25 years,” he said. “That’s more than elementary school, junior high, high school, college put together. That’s a long time.”

Ice-T said that he and Hargitay are “very fortunate” that viewers keep wanting more.

“Both of us are very grateful that the fans love the show and we’re humbled by that,” he added. “I think that’s why we come to work every day ready to keep doing it. Neither one of us are jaded.”

While the NBC star doesn’t know what’s in store for the next season of SVU just yet, he’s “still smiling” after getting shot in the season 25 finale, which aired on May 16.

Related: The All-Time Best Cop Shows When it comes to must-see police dramas and cop shows, fans have a lot to choose from — including Law & Order: Special Victim Unit and Chicago P.D. The hit dramas are just two powerhouse series to come from creator Dick Wolf, who got his start writing for Hill Street Blues in the 1980s. Law […]

Currently, Ice-T is enjoying his summer hiatus by celebrating Raising Cane’s National Iced Tea Day on Monday, June 10 — a fitting collaboration for the star.

“It’s been a wonderful connection with [Raising Cane’s]. They get me, and I love them. So, it’s natural,” Ice-T told Us, revealing that he’s been a huge fan of the chicken chain for a long time. While Raising Cane’s offers both sweet tea and unsweet tea, there’s one that Ice-T prefers.

“In real life, you much rather meet the sweet Ice-T, you don’t wanna meet the other guy,” he quipped. “I don’t understand unsweet iced tea — I may be dropping the stock and unsweet iced tea. To me, it’s like unsweetened ice cream or unsweetened lemonade. Certain things are meant to be sweet. That’s just my opinion.”

Of course, Ice-T is aware that there are reasons people may prefer the unsweet tea, but he’s standing strong in his beliefs.

“Iced tea’s supposed to be sweet, goddamnit,” he declared.