Ice-T has Mariska Hargitay’s back on and off screen.

In Us Weekly’s exclusive clip from the new episode of Law & Order: SVU, Odafin Tutuola (Ice-T) — lovingly known as Fin — proves that he’s there to protect his captain and good friend Olivia Benson (Hargitay). Aimé Donna Kelly’s character, IAB Captain Renee Curry, is introduced to the SVU squad during this week’s installment, premiering on Thursday, February 22. And she brings donuts.

“Curry’s IAB,” Fin tells fellow SVU squad member Joe Velasco (Octavio Pisano). Curry responds, “Used to be. I hope Benson told you that I was joining the squad.”

Fin then wonders if there was “some string-pulling” involved in Curry’s transfer to SVU. Curry admits that she hopes to become friends with Fin.

“I don’t make friends with internal affairs. But I am going to eat one of your donuts under protest,” Fin hits back, which Curry says she respects. Fin then quips, “Well, respect this: I’ve got Benson’s back first, last and always.”

Titled “Zone Rouge,” this week’s episode follows a case involving a federal agent that “hits too close to home” for Captain Benson, while Curry attempts to “make amends” with Fin, per NBC’s official description.

Curry’s official entry into the SVU squad comes after a conversation with Benson during last week’s episode, which premiered on February 15.

Benson and Curry met for a drink after a case put Chief Tommy McGrath (Terry Serpico) on “modified duty.” Benson asked Curry whether she was up for the job as his replacement before offering a way out of IAB.

“I am short-staffed,” Benson told Curry, before welcoming her to the team. “And with SVU not having a Chief looking over our shoulder but an acting chief … we could get a lot done. Maybe even break some rules for a change.”

Law & Order: SVU is currently airing its landmark 25th season, which is putting Benson in a new light — at least according to Hargitay, who teased to Us exclusively what fans can expect from her character going forward.

When asked which Taylor Swift era Benson is in during season 25, Hargitay hinted at Lover.

“Yeah, go with it,” the actress told Us at the Law & Order: SVU 25th Anniversary Celebration last month. “I was listening to [Lover] last night as I was running on the treadmill. I also listened to 1989 because that’s good to run to.”

While Swift might not be making an appearance in the squad room any time soon, it seems there will be a lot in store for Benson as new episodes continue to air.

Law & Order: SVU airs on NBC Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.