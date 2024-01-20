Your account
‘Law & Order’ Franchise Stars Name Most Iconic ‘SVU’ Guest Stars Over 25 Seasons (Exclusive)

By
Law and Order Franchise Stars Share the Most Iconic SVU Guest Stars Over 25 Seasons
13
CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images

Name a celebrity, and they’ve probably been on an episode of Law & Order: SVU. But if you ask the cast, the late Robin Williams had the most iconic appearance across the NBC show’s 25 seasons.

“That was great,” Octavio Pisano, who has played the role of Joe Velasco since 2021, told Us Weekly exclusively at the show’s 25th anniversary celebration in New York City in January 2024 of Williams’ 2008 episode, which was part of SVU’s ninth season.

Along with the A-list guest stars, some of the SVU series regulars even got their start on the show with a one-episode stint. Peter Scanavino, for example, played Johnny Dubcek in one season 14 episode, years before his debut as former detective and current ADA Sonny Carisi two seasons later.

“It literally is a who’s who of working actors,” Terry Serpico (Police Chief Tommy McGrath) told Us of SVU as a whole.

To celebrate the show’s milestone season, Us Weekly asked some of the Law & Order universe’s stars — both past and present — to name the most iconic SVU guest star.

“One of the things that’s been so amazing about SVU, and 25 years is the friendships that I’ve made,” Mariska Hargitay (Olivia Benson) told Us. “So, if I talked about the most iconic guest star, it would depend on what you mean. There’s been people that have blown my mind. … and then there were friends that I made that are friends for life who changed my life.”

Keep scrolling to find out which actors the Law & Order stars named:

