Round two. Iggy Azalea blasted her ex-boyfriend Playboi Carti just two days after publicly calling him out for missing Christmas with their son, Onyx.

“A baby is not a pawn!! Shall I continue?” the “Fancy” rapper, 30, wrote on her Instagram Stories on Sunday, December 26, alongside a quote that read, “It’s the lying to me for no reason that upsets me.”

Azalea (real name Amethyst Amelia Kelly) went on to accuse Carti, 24, of manipulation in addition to doubling down on her previous claims that he had been unfaithful during their relationship.

“Every time I’ve said, I’m happy and I want to move on this man has chased me and promised that he just needs to finish his album. I’d been looking at new homes for us to move into once OUR lease ends in Jan for months. And as far as I knew, things had been getting better with us,” she wrote. “Having a baby even one you both want can be a big change so I had been doing what I felt was best for my family which was work on it.”

The Grammy nominee alleged that Carti (real name Jordan Terrell Carter) “got on a private plane” after she blocked him on social media in July and “came here begging for another chance.” She also noted that they had been living together until May 25.

“Every time I’ve said I’m happy to send a nanny with onyx to Atlanta this man would say ‘I only want to see him if you are there too, I want to see my FAMILY,’” she added. “Every time I’d be out there he’s f–king me and spending the night!!! Period!!! So y’all look dumb as hell thinking I chase anyone or use my child as a [pawn]. Imagine. That!”

Azalea made headlines on Christmas Eve for calling the “@ Meh” rapper “trash” after he did not spend the holiday with Onyx, whom they secretly welcomed earlier this year.

“Too bad you got an album out but can’t even come to Christmas with your own son. Imagine not flying out your family on Christmas but you have the girl you cheated on my entire pregnancy at your album party and magically me and my son can’t come for Christmas any more?” she claimed via Twitter on Thursday, December 24.

The Australia native then slammed the woman Carti allegedly cheated with, writing, “You hid in a whole closet from my house keeper so it’s not like you have any dignity I guess.”

