Not here for it. Iggy Azalea took to Twitter on Thursday, December 24, to slam her ex-boyfriend Playboi Carti.

“I would never decide to do something of my own free will that meant missing a milestone moment with my son & if you do you’re trash,” the rapper, 30, began. When a fan responded, “Spend as much time as you can especially while he’s still a baby,” she replied, “Period!!!! you can’t rewind time.”

In a slew of tweets, the “Fancy” singer added, “Too bad you got an album out but can’t even come to Christmas with your own son. Imagine not flying out your family on Christmas but you have the girl you cheated on my entire pregnancy at your album party and magically me and my son can’t come for Christmas any more? TRASH.”

Azalea, whose real name is Amethyst Amelia Kelly, went on to claim that Carti, 24, had “a whole family vacation planned” only two days before. She noted she’s “not bitter” but isn’t going to let things slide when it comes to her child. The exes announced they secretly welcomed a son, Onyx Carter, in June.

“I’ve not said anything (and could say much more) for the longest time because I know the net won’t side with me & that I’m hated. But Christmas? And this bitch ‘proud’ of you in her stories? Lmfaooo. I’ve covered for so long hoping you’d do better. A lot of women relate,” the Grammy nominee continued. “To clarify this man was literally at my house last night telling me he loves me.”

The “Work” artist added that she hopes the woman he’s with now sees her tweets. “I hope this message gets to you girl. Although you hid in a whole closet from my house keeper so it’s not like you have any dignity I guess,” she wrote before alleging that Carti “asked for” their son.

Azalea and Carti reportedly began dating in 2018. In October 2020, she confirmed that she is single and that she and Carti are coparenting.

“Onyx is so loved by his dad and has always had both parents in his life from day one,” she wrote via Instagram Story at the time.

On Friday, December 25, Azalea shared a slew of new photos with baby Onyx, including one of the baby on Santa’s lap. “He’s not too sure about Santa yet,” she captioned the pic.