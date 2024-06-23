Influencer Campbell 'Pookie' Puckett is Pregnant

Get ready to see some maternity outfits that are “absolutely fire” because TikTok star Campbell “Pookie” Puckett is pregnant.

The influencer, 32, known for her outfit of the day posts, and her husband Jett Puckett are expecting their first child together. They shared the news via Instagram with a clip of Campbell and Jett romantically lounging in the yard. In the grainy, home video-style shoot, the couple runs their hands over Campbell’s stomach. Campbell also rests flowers on top of her bump in a white, bodycon dress.

“Our greatest blessing🤍,” Campbell wrote. “Baby Puckett coming soon.”

The video shared that Campbell is due in November of this year.

During an exclusive chat with Us Weekly in March, Campbell said the couple had “a lot of exciting things coming up.”

“Hopefully, I can share more about that soon,” she said. “I’m just really excited for the future and what’s to come.”

Campbell has been sharing her life on social media since 2017, but went “full time with content

creation” in 2020. She told Us that it felt “surreal” to go viral by being “a couple just having a good time and being loving to each other.”

“There’s no like science to it at all,” Campbell said. “I love the positivity that we’re putting out there. And it makes me feel really good that we’re being our authentic selves. And we are like kind of showing how we love and hyping each other up.”

Though Jett is almost always supportive of Campbell’s fits, he does have styles he doesn’t care for. Campbell told Us that her husband is not on board with the return of baggy clothing.

“I think he is more like a classic kind of person … but I love a baggy jean. I will all wear them when he’s not around,” she said. “Obviously, he is like, ‘wear what you want,’ but it’s not his favorite.”

Campbell told Us that she’s “definitely a homebody” whose ideal night out includes “getting in bed to watch a movie” by 10:30 p.m. Though her high-end looks helped draw in viewers, Campbell has a penchant for ultra-casual outfits, all of which will come in handy during her pregnancy.

“A lot of my outfits are based on my mood for sure,” Campbell said. “Even though I may not show it as much, I love a casual outfit. I love jeans and a T-shirt. I love sweatpants.”