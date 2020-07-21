An inside look. J. Cole spoke about both of his children for the first time since being “blessed with two sons.”

In a Monday, July 20, essay for Player’s Tribune, the rapper, 35, reflected on his “short term plan to finish the 4 Your Eyez Only album before the arrival of [his] first child.” As for the Germany native’s long-term plan, he explained, “[I’ll become] the best rapper I could possibly be before hanging up my jersey, leaving nothing on the table.”

Since the 2016 release of 4 Your Eyez Only, “four years have passed,” the Grammy winner went on to write. “In that time I’ve been blessed with two sons, learned the delicate art of balance between parenthood and career, had the pleasure of working with a ton of talented artists as a featured rapper, spent 10 magical days recording a Dreamville album in Atlanta, and put a lot of time and energy into sharpening my sword and growing as an artist.”

Before retiring, the songwriter plans to finish his upcoming album, titled The Fall Off. “On my career bucket list, there remain a few more items to check off before I give myself permission to enter whatever the next chapter of my life may be,” he concluded. “However, as I approach the summit of this mountain, I still find myself staring at that other one in the distance, wondering if I can climb. At 35 years old, I know that sounds crazy when said out loud, but I believe all of the best dreams do.”

The record executive, whose real name is Jermaine Holt, is married to Melissa Heholt. The pair tied the knot in 2015.

Three years later, Cole confirmed that he had started a family when he told radio DJ Angie Martinez that his purpose in life was “to be a father and husband.”

“When I’m home and I come home, outside of, like, playing with my son, if I go three days without doing music, making a beat​, writing a song…I start to feel like, miserable,” he said in 2018.