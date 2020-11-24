Welcome to the fourth trimester! Jade Roper showed her postpartum body in a mirror selfie one week after giving birth to her son, Reed.

“After my pregnancy with [my daughter], Emmy, I was totally caught off guard with all things regarding my body and healing during the fourth trimester!” the Bachelor in Paradise alum, 33, captioned her Monday, November 23, Instagram post. “No one prepared me for engorged breasts or the uterine cramping while breast-feeding or that I’d be matching my baby in diapers for weeks too! Now that this is my third postpartum experience, and although each experience is its own unique one, I’ve done more research this time around and have felt like I have a few more resource tools under my belt to help me feel stronger and more gracious towards myself during this precious and transformational time period.”

In the social media upload, the former reality star smiled in a black bra and gray diaper while holding her infant to her chest. The Colorado native’s bare belly was on display in the mother-son shot.

The Bachelor alum, who also shares Emerson, 3, and Brooks, 15 months, with husband Tanner Tolbert, went on to say that she is focusing on self-care this time around.

“I realize how important it is,” Roper explained on her Monday Instagram Story. “I’ve definitely tried to be super mom too many times, so I’ve been … getting rest, appreciating my body and connecting with my baby.”

The “Mommies Tell All” podcast cohost added that she forgot how “tired and worn out” she felt during each fourth trimester, but gushed about the “miracle” of her body.

Roper and Tolbert, also 33, welcomed baby No. 3 on November 14 in a home birth. On his Sunday, November 22, due date, the Naturally Jade Cosmetics creator shared a selfie with her newborn, writing, “Reed wiggled his way over to the left side of my chest where his ear found my heartbeat; his whole body calmed down and his eyes opened wide. I could tell he was listening to the familiar rhythm of my heart as he locked eyes with me. And then just like that he softened into me and fell asleep. Happy due date, my sweet boy.”