Jamie-Lynn Sigler is an accomplished actress, but it’s her family that keeps her grounded.

The Sopranos alum shares two sons with husband Cutter Dykstra, whom she wed in 2016 after four years of dating. When it comes to parenting, Sigler exclusively told Us Weekly that she has different approaches to each child — and her choices are heavily influenced by her ongoing battle with multiple sclerosis.

“When I put my kids to bed and I see the connection that we have and I know that that’s completely unaffected no matter what I physically can or can’t do,” Sigler said in September 2023, noting that her illness, which she was diagnosed with in her 20s, can sometimes negatively impact her role as a mom.

Sigler explained that when she has an off day, her boys react “very differently.” The star called her older son, Beau, an “empath,” who is “very sensitive.” Meanwhile, her younger son, Jack, gets “upset about it” and “doesn’t like” that Sigler can’t always be like other moms.

Related: Jamie Lynn-Sigler's Honest Quotes About Living With Multiple Sclerosis Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/MEGA The Sopranos alum Jamie-Lynn Sigler first opened up about her multiple sclerosis battle in 2016, nearly 15 years after she was diagnosed with the autoimmune disease at age 20. “I already had a big career. It was difficult to accept,” Sigler said while sharing the health update during an October 2016 […]

“I am always encouraging them to express their feelings about it because when you live with a chronic illness … it’s like the whole family has to deal with it,” she told Us. “It’s in all of our lives.”

Luckily, Sigler isn’t alone. Scroll down to learn about her support system and all of her family members:

Connie and Steve Sigler

Jamie-Lynn is the only daughter of mom Connie and dad Steve — and according to the actress, she’s similar in more ways than one to the family matriarch. “I catch myself all the time, like, ‘Oh my God, I was just my mother,’ “Jamie-Lynn told People in December 2020. “Even my husband and my friends will be like, ‘Whoa, you were just your mom right there.’”

Connie teased that her daughter is “very determined and likes to win an argument. And so do I!”

Adam Sigler

Us confirmed in September 2017 that Jamie-Lynn’s eldest brother, Adam, died after suffering a brain hemorrhage. “Adam was always so happy and inspired Jamie to be a better person every day,” an insider told Us at the time. “She loved him dearly and will miss him more than anyone can ever imagine. The family was with him every second he was in a coma and was surrounded by his entire family when he passed.”

Adam was a stockbroker before his untimely death.

Brian Sigler

Brian is the second oldest child of Connie and Steve, younger than Adam and older than Jamie-Lynn. Not much is known about Brian, but Jamie-Lynn shared a throwback photo with both siblings in July 2020 where they were all dressed up for Jewish synagogue.

Cutter Dykstra

Jamie-Lynn got engaged to Dykstra, who is a former MLB player, in January 2013 after being introduced in 2012. The couple tied the knot in Palm Springs, with their oldest son, Beau, by their sides. (Lance Bass was the officiant.)

“You. You. You. It will always be you. Happy birthday to my favorite person in the entire world,” Jamie-Lynn wrote via Instagram in June 2024, celebrating her spouse’s special day. “You get weirder and wiser and better with age and I couldn’t love you any more. It’s so annoying you are still in your 30’s but you will forever be my old man.”

Beau Dykstra

The couple welcomed their first son, Beau, in August 2013. More than 10 years later, Jamie-Lynn revealed via social media that Beau was hospitalized with acute disseminated encephalomyelitis (ADEM). Jamie-Lynn described ADEM as a “a very rare neurological autoimmune response that kids can get to a simple virus like a cold or strep” during an August 2024 appearance on the “MesSy” podcast.

After 33 days in the hospital, Beau was released in August 2024. “My brave boy, you are a walking miracle,” the actress gushed via Instagram, sharing a video of her son walking out of the hospital on his own.

Jack Dykstra

Jamie-Lynn gave birth to her and Dykstra’s second son, Jack, in January 2018. “He’s here. Jack Adam Dykstra we will talk about your tardiness eventually, but for now we’ve got a lot of love to give,” she announced the following month. “Thanks to my besties for helping me laugh and smile and to my husband for just being my rock.”