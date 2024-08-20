Jamie-Lynn Sigler is celebrating her son Beau’s health recovery after a lengthy hospital stay.

“After 33 days, we are busting out of here! My brave boy, you are a walking miracle,” the actress, 43, captioned an Instagram video posted on Friday, August 16. “The rest of this story will be Beau’s to tell, if he chooses to one day.”

Sigler went on to thank “the INCREDIBLE staff at Dells Children’s Hospital,” adding, “The way you take care of your patients and the way you guide their families through the process, I just don’t have enough words. I’m in awe of your patience, dedication, and expertise … But, no offense … I hope we never see you again ✌️.”

She concluded her post by writing, “Thank you all for the love and prayers. They worked 🙏🏻🩷.”

Sigler shared the positive update alongside a video of Beau dancing down a hospital hallway as staff members cheered for him, waved light-up party sticks and blew bubbles. Beau had a smile across his face as he high-fived several staff members. In the background, a person can be seen holding a sign that reads, “Way to go, Beau!”

Sigler shares Beau and her son Jack, 6, with her husband, Cutter Dykstra. Earlier this month, The Sopranos alum revealed via Instagram that Beau had been hospitalized with acute disseminated encephalomyelitis (ADEM).

“To say this has been hard, is an understatement, and I’ve never felt more broken,” she captioned a selfie with Beau on August 6. “But, I have also never felt more love. The way our friends and family have come to our rescue during this terrible time has been one of the most incredible things to experience.”

Sigler shared more details about Beau’s health condition on the August 6 episode of her and Christina Applegate’s “MesSy” podcast, describing ADEM as “a very rare neurological autoimmune response that kids can get to a simple virus like a cold or strep.” She added: “[The doctors] said it’s compared to getting struck by lightning. That it’s the most rare thing.”

Sigler recalled her son “screaming in pain” in the car on the way to see a specialist after previous visits to his pediatrician and the hospital were unsuccessful. “He’s screaming through morphine how much pain he’s in,” she explained. Doctors later determined ADEM was the cause of Beau’s pain after he had a catheter put in, and received an MRI and brain scans.

“We got transferred out of the ICU because his vitals were stable, which is a win. We’re in a rehab floor now, where he will be for at least another month as we try to see what the trajectory of his recovery will be,” Sigler shared. “My win yesterday and today is [that] he’s regained his ability to walk. It’s a miracle. It’s amazing. His body is strong. It’s an example of healing.”

Jamie-Lynn Sigler with husband Cutter Dykstra and their two sons, Beau and Jack.

Despite Beau experiencing “severe psychosis” during his hospital stay, Sigler noted that her son was able to maintain his sense of humor. “

“During one of his rants, he called me a motherf—king slow walking bitch, which I think will now be the title of my book,” Sigler — who has been open about her personal battle with multiple sclerosis — joked. “That’s not my son, though. It’s not him. He asked me to move his ass blast and bulls—t pillow. We laugh. It’s like the only thing we can do in these moments is laugh.”