Staying strong. Married at First Sight star Jamie Otis is doing her best to hold her head high after her devastating miscarriage, but it hasn’t been easy.

“One of the most hurtful parts is that I know a lot of people who are pregnant,” Otis, 32, said on the Tuesday, January 22, episode of her “Hot Marriage, Cool Parents” podcast. “My due date was August 8 and I know someone due August 9, I know someone who’s due August 21. I know so many women who are due [around when I was] and we were all pregnant together, so excited. … The hardest part is to just watch them continue to have this healthy pregnancy.”

Despite her loss, the Bachelor alum is doing her best to support her friends’ pregnancy journeys. “These are people who I’m very close with and I’m going to watch them have this healthy, happy pregnancy that I was supposed to have too,” she explained. “And I’m trying not to be anything other than just happy for them.”

Earlier this month, Otis revealed she suffered her second miscarriage in four months. She has been open with fans about her experience via Instagram, writing on Saturday, January 19, that she and husband Doug Hehner are “trying [their] best to stay positive.”

Otis, who shares daughter Henley, 17 months, with Hehner, 35, and miscarried son Johnathan in 2017, spoke exclusively to Us Weekly about the heartbreak of miscarriage days before losing her baby earlier this month.

“I think like, at a personal level though, if you’re having a conversation with someone who’s going through something like this or has gone through a loss, definitely don’t try to say the right thing,” she told Us. “Honestly, there really isn’t an awful lot that you can say, but just listen. One of the best things you could just say is, ‘I’m so sorry for your loss. I’m thinking of you and I’ll be thinking of you’ and that if the person is spiritual, ‘I’m praying for you’ is another thoughtful option.”

