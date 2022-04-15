Social distancing from his son. Jared Haibon is staying away from his and Ashley Iaconetti’s 2-month-old, Dawson, while battling the coronavirus.

When an Instagram user asked Iaconetti, 34, on Thursday, April 14, whether she and the Rhode Island native, 33, “are worried” about the little one catching COVID-19 from Haibon, she replied, “A little bit.”

The Virginia native noted in an Instagram Story video that her husband has been suffering from “mild cold symptoms,” adding, “We’re keeping them very much apart and … he’s not feeling much. He feels like a light cold. He wears a mask when we’re in the same room as him.”

The Bachelor alum, who carried her baby boy on her chest in the social media upload, went on to say that she was drawing Haibon a bath with “fancy” salts.

The Bachelor Nation members welcomed their infant in January, six months after sharing their pregnancy news.

“Baby Dawson is here and healthy!” the new dad told his Instagram followers at the time. “Ashley is recovering and doing well! It really couldn’t have gone much smoother. He’s so sweet and beautiful and has been sleeping all day. Unlike his Mom and Dad who are on no sleep right now but it’s totally worth it!”

The Bachelorette alum exclusively told Us Weekly the following month that he didn’t immediately feel a connection to his newborn.

“I was not, like, overwhelmed with this feeling of unconditional love for my son [when he arrived],” Haibon explained in February. “In the moment, I felt like a very evil human being because all I’ve been told was, ‘As soon as this kid is born, you’re gonna feel it.’”

The former bartender noted that he felt “so guilty” and worried he was “a psychopath,” adding, “I want to tell people [to not] have this expectation because you’re going to feel like a horrible person for the first couple hours. And that’s not what you wanna feel.”

Iaconetti chimed in, “[We] started feeling that attachment, honestly, within hours.”

The “Almost Famous” podcast cohost went on to tell Us that she has been struggling with her own guilt over choosing not to breast-feed Dawson. “I worry about the crazy people,” she explained at the time. “People are so opinionated on it.”

Haibon told his wife not to feel “ashamed,” reminding Iaconetti that their baby boy has been “thriving and doing really well, and that’s all that matters.”

