Jared Padalecki‘s wife, Genevieve Padalecki, opened up about how she dealt with a difficult family emergency while expecting her second child.

“Not to get dark with things, my sister right now is doing great and kicking ass, and so we can laugh about it now, but she fell four stories off a building when I was pregnant with Shep,” Genevieve, 42, who shares kids Thomas, 11, Austin, 8, and Odette, 6, with the actor, 40, shared on the Thursday, April 7, episode of the “Bathroom Chronicles” podcast.

The California native recalled being told they would have to “pull the plug” after her sister’s accident.

“We were actually in Rome at a Supernatural convention, and he was doing a fan convention in Rome, and we found the news out, and so immediately had to get on a plane, and I had a toddler and I was pregnant, and I had to quickly go into ‘putting your oxygen mask on first and make making sure I’m OK, my son’s OK, my husband’s OK,'” she continued. “So I had to make sure those things were okay before I could be there for my mom and my sister.”

Genevieve, who tied the knot with the Supernatural alum in 2010, praised her husband for his support at the time.

“I also learned a bit from Jared at the time because he’s like, ‘We’ve been here a month, I need to go back to Texas, I need to kind of see my family, I need to regroup.’ Because we had been working nonstop then this happened,” she added. “So I actually ended up learning a lot from him, that it’s okay to take a time out and that’s not a selfish thing, that’s actually an act of love and that really helped.”

The Towwn founder also credited intuition and prayer for helping her through the “very, very difficult” family matter.

“I was very newly pregnant, the first trimester where it wasn’t public and I hadn’t really even told other people outside my family, so I think everyone was concerned for me that I might lose my baby,” Genevieve explained. “I think I just had to stay as calm as possible and be as rooted and grounded in whatever capacity I could. “And it’s hard to not get wrapped up in that emotion as well and take that on, so I had to be really careful with boundaries.”