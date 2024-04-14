Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright were a united front on Saturday, April 13, as they celebrated their son Cruz’s 3rd birthday.

The Valley stars, who announced their separation in February, put aside any differences to ring in Cruz’s special day with a dinosaur-themed party. The “3-Rex” birthday took place at a Sky Zone indoor trampoline park and featured a balloon wall and themed desserts, including an epic three-tiered dino cake.

Sadly, the cake was destroyed after the table it was on collapsed. “Just our luck lolllll,” Cartwright, 35, wrote over an Instagram Stories video of the incident. Staff at the venue tried to salvage the dessert: “You just gotta laugh,” Cartwright added in her social media caption.

She shared a photo of the cake, before its collapse, on her Stories, and also reshared many videos from the event.

Cartwright and Taylor, 44, who also posted footage from the party on his Stories, both penned sweet social media posts for Cruz’s actual birthday on Friday, April 12.

“Happiest of birthdays to my special little man, mommy and daddy love you so much and we are so proud of you. You are the best thing to happen to both of us and we love watching you grow every day,” Taylor wrote, alongside a carousel of photos. “I am beyond blessed to be your dad you are the kindest, happiest little boy on the planet you amaze me every day. Having you for a son has been the greatest gift life has given me. For all that you have been, for all that you are, and for all that you have yet to be. I always be by your side for the rest of my life. Thank you for making me a dad. I love you son, Happy 3 birthday! ❤️.”

Cartwright also shared pictures of Cruz and wrote: “Happy Birthday to my sweet sweet beautiful boy! I can’t believe you are 3 years old today, oh how time flies! I am so blessed to be this amazing little boys mother he makes me so proud every single day. Mommy loves you sooo sooo much my Cruzy!! 🥹❤️.”

Cartwright and Taylor were married for four years and a couple for almost a decade when they announced their separation. They filmed Bravo’s The Valley ahead of their breakup and still cohost their “When Reality Hits” podcast.

In Us Weekly’s latest cover story, Cartwright told Us that Taylor has yet to put in the work to fix their marriage. “Things are in his hands if he’s going to fix some things in our relationship, so we will see,” she said, adding that “it’s disappointing” Taylor hasn’t stepped up just yet.

Cartwright further noted that Taylor is a “good dad to Cruz; he’s just not good to me,” and insisted they’re handling coparenting well, insisting Cruz seems “happier that we’re not in the same house right now — and that tells me a lot,” Cartwright told Us.

“I don’t think that [Jax] thought I was actually going to leave, and it’s been three months now,” Cartwright added. “So I think that he thought I would come right back and things would go right back to how they were, and that’s just not happening.”

Since filming The Valley — which follows the pair and their friends as they navigate parenthood and marriage — Cartwright claimed that their relationship worsened.

“We’d always talked about having more kids, and he started questioning that,” she said. “We weren’t being intimate. … We were getting on each other’s nerves. I’m not perfect; I was yelling at him too. It just started getting bad. He was staying at the bar [Jax’s Studio City sports bar] more. A lot of things piled up.”

One of Cartwright’s main concerns was the lack of physical intimacy between them, which Taylor brushed off as “I’m 44 and I’m tired.”

“I don’t want to be unhappy for the rest of my life,” Cartwright told Us. “I don’t want to be in a sexless marriage for the rest of my life. I don’t want to be arguing with my husband for the rest of my life.”