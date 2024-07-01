Letting her kids see her naked is just an everyday thing for Jenna Bush Hager.

The TV journalist, 42, was asked by her Today show cohost Hoda Kotb on Monday, July 1, about whether she “care[s] about walking around naked with [her] kids around.”

“No, I don’t, but not in a gross way,” Bush Hager insisted. The daughter of former president George W. Bush shares kids Mila, 11, Poppy, 8, and Hal, 4, with husband Henry Hager.

“I’m not saying it’s gross, why are you getting offended?” Kotb, 59, quipped, noting her pal was getting “defensive.”

“I’m not walking around. I’m in the privacy of my own bathroom,” Bush Hager said. “And I don’t have much time because guess what I have to do? Go do down there and prepare his little food.”

She then noted that there was one instance where son Hal made fun of her body.

“Recently while I’m getting dressed — if I do makeup, hair, outfit — which is what I like, Hal likes to come in there and say, ‘Look at your nickels. I like your nickels,'” she recalled, adding that Hal hilariously referred to her nipples as “nickels.”

Bush Hager went on, “Now he’s talking about something else … it’s nipples. But he said, ‘Look at your big nickels.’ And then I feel a little humiliated in my own home.”

Who Is the Best ‘Today Show’ Duo?

“He walks in and he makes fun of my ‘nickels,’ pointing and laughing and such and talking about their size,” she recollected. “And then I have to get on a robe, which makes me hotter. But he’s started to shame me into outfit, hair, makeup.”

Aside from being a mom, the Sisters First author has another gig to add to her resume: producer.

Hager announced on June 20 on the Today show that her production company, Thousand Voices, is partnering with NBCUniversal Studio Group and Dinner Party Productions to turn writer Chris Whitaker’s book All the Colors of the Dark into a TV series.

“It may be my most favorite book I’ve ever chosen. I know that’s not fair to the other books, but it’s true,” she gushed over the novel at the time.