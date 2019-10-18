



Jenna Jameson wants the best for her boys, which is why she’s seeking peace with her ex Tito Ortiz.

“Bottom line. I pray for peace between my ex and I,” the Honey author, 45, tweeted on Thursday, October 17, of the MMA fighter, 44, who she welcomed twins Jesse and Journey, 10, with in 2009. “I have a great respect for him and pray for him a lot. Our past was rocky, but [there’s] nothing we can’t overcome for our children.”

The Las Vegas native also shares 2-year-old daughter, Batel, with her fiancé, Lior Bitton. In September 2018, Jameson admitted on her Instagram Story that her boys, who live with their dad, have “unfortunately not” met the toddler. “That is important to me, and I hope one day things get better and it’s possible,” she wrote at the time.

The former adult film star and the athlete split in 2013 after more than six years together, and Ortiz was granted full custody of Jesse and Journey. He raises them alongside his son Jacob from a previous relationship.

His girlfriend, Amber Nichole Miller, wrote of the 10-year-olds on Instagram: “Being their bonus mom has made me a more grounded, selfless, loving and thoughtful person.”

While Jameson raises Batel, the Spice author regularly defends herself against mommy-shamers on social media. When a hater said that her decision to breast-feed her daughter and not toilet-train her was “inhibit[ing] Batel’s personal fulfillment” in July, the former model clapped back.

“In my opinion ‘training’ a child before they’re ready is detrimental. I know a lot about child development and nowhere is it taught to wean a child because of ‘North American culture,’” she wrote. “You sound ignorant and judgmental. My daughter is perfect and I could care less what you think. So mind your business, Jordy.”

Jameson opened up about nursing Batel in April, writing, “Over 2 years with no end in sight. Breast-feeding my daughter has been one of the most healing and fulfilling things I’ve ever done. Here’s to another year!!!! #normalizebreastfeeding #fulltermbreastfeeding #liquidgold.”

