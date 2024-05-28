Jennifer Garner showed off her Hollywood Walk of Fame star to her biggest fan: her mom.

“It’s here! Jennifer Garner,” Garner’s mom Patricia called out in a video uploaded via the actress’ Instagram Story on Monday, May 27.

In the clip, Garner, 52, recorded the duo’s walk towards the star’s location. As they approached the Los Angeles landmark, Garner had her mom, 86, stand on top of the star to snap her photo.

“There you go! You stand there Ma, you stand on that,” she instructed her mother as Patricia smiled for the camera.

In a subsequent story, Garner snapped a pic of her star, captioning it, “It’s still there.”

Garner received her star in August 2018. Both her mom and dad — who died in March — were present for the ceremony alongside her children Violet, now 18, Seraphina, now 15, and Samuel, now 12, and sisters Susannah and Melissa. In her speech, Garner shouted out her kids, whom she shares with ex-husband Ben Affleck, and teased her mom about her reaction to the award.

“When I called my mother and told her about this upcoming honor, the first thing she said was, ‘Well I never thought I’d have a daughter with a star on the Walk of Fame.’ Well, honestly Pat Garner, I would have been a little worried if you had thought that,” she joked. “It’s not a thing that you expect. I’m sure if you asked the moms of the stars around me … none of them expected it either.”

In addition to her quip, Jennifer also sweetly shouted out her mom for the “non-judgmental, infinitely loving acceptance” she received throughout her childhood which helped make her dreams possible.

Over the years, Jennifer has given fans a glimpse of her close bond with her mother. Earlier this month, Garner paid tribute to her mom on Mother’s Day.

“Happy Mother’s Day to our awesome, fun and cozy Mom,” she wrote via Instagram alongside a throwback pic of her family. “Thank you for teaching us to stop and appreciate beauty around us, Mom, we are so lucky to be yours. ♥️”

Days after celebrating Mother’s Day, the 13 Going on 30 star gave her mom another shout out for her birthday. The actress shared a video montage of the mother-daughter duo’s best moments over the years from FaceTime video calls while Garner was cooking to working out together in a home gym.

“This is a Pat Garner stan account. ♥️😂,” she captioned the May Instagram video. “I love you, Mom, happy 86th birthday! 🥳”