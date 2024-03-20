Jerry O’Connell is taking one secret to the grave — and it involves his twin daughters’ ages.

During the Tuesday, March 19, episode of The Talk, the television host, 50, revealed that he and wife Rebecca Romijn, 51, won’t tell their daughters who was born first.

“My wife and I, we have twins [15-year-old daughters Charlie and Dolly], so we don’t have a first born or second born,” O’Connell said. “But my wife came up with this thing, and I’m a big proponent of it now. My kids don’t know which one is older.”

O’Connell explained that the couple made that decision after meeting a pair of twins right before their kids were born.”One of the twins was like, ‘I’m a minute older than my sibling, I’m a minute older,’” he recounted. “And my wife said to me, ‘We’re not going to tell them who’s older’…we got it on their birth certificate to say they’re born the same minute. So only my wife and I know.”

The Stand By Me star quipped that he’s trying out a “crazy experiment” to keep Charlie and Dolly guessing. “They don’t know which one is older, and they guess, and they’ve been wrong a lot. So maybe on my deathbed, I’ll be like, ‘Your sister is older,’” he said.

When O’Connell and Romijn aren’t keeping their kids on their toes about their ages, they’re busy figuring out new and hilarious ways to embarrass them. On March 1, O’Connell took to X to share a car selfie of himself with Charlie and several of her classmates. “Picked up daughter from school. Offered ride to boy. Five piled in. Fun ride. Daughter mortified,” he wrote, before poking fun at the boys’ long locks. “I’m growing my hair out.”

Romijn also gets in on the fun, exclusively telling Us in 2019, “We actually have a pretty old car in our household, and I think it’s important to have your kids dropped off at school in the most embarrassing family car possible.”

O’Connell added, “We live in a suburb of Los Angeles called Calabasas where a lot of celebrity families live [and drive expensive cars]. There’s only a couple of malls where we live and you know when a celebrity is there because there’s a couple of Bentleys taking up a few spaces. Whatever is a Bentley, we have the opposite of that car.”

While she hasn’t done it yet, Romijn has playfully threatened to do school dropoff in her pajamas and “yell at the principal about something.” O’Connell, meanwhile, uses his car driving duties to belt out his favorite old school tunes, much to his daughters’ chagrin. In October 2019, the talk show host shared a clip of himself singing Prince’s “When Doves Cry” while Dolly and Charlie begged him to stop.

“Turn it down,” one cried out.

Both Romijn and O’Connell are all about showing love to Charlie and Dolly on social media, frequently taking to Instagram to share sweet snapshots of their girls. “Happy Mother’s Day!” the X-Men actress captioned a photo of the pair in May 2022. “So proud to be mom to these two.”