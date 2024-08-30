Jessica Biel is soaking in family time with her and Justin Timberlake‘s oldest son, Silas.

The Candy actress, 42, and Silas, 9, were spotted taking in the U.S. Open during day four of the tennis championships in Queens, New York, on Thursday, August 29.

Biel looked chic and sleek in a cream-colored pantsuit with an oversized blazer and minimal jewelry, opting for a simple black bag to contrast her otherwise monochromatic ensemble.

For his part, Silas sported a green-and-blue striped Ralph Lauren polo sweater and khaki pants, rounding out his tennis-inspired outfit with black sneakers.

The mother-son duo’s outing is a rare occasion for the twosome, as Biel and Timberlake typically keep their children out of the spotlight. (In addition to Silas, whom they welcomed in April 2015, the couple share son Phineas, born in the summer of 2020.)

“I try to be conscious of making sure we can live a life where we’re not weirdly private,” Timberlake said during an appearance on Dax Shephard‘s “Armchair Expert” podcast in 2021. “But we’re conscious of making sure they can be kids for as long as possible and not have the weight of somebody else treating them differently because of something that their parents do.”

Though Biel and Timberlake have made an effort to find the balance of keeping their family life private and giving their kids as normal of a life as possible, the pair have shared glimpses of their sons growing up through the years.

In honor of Silas’ fifth birthday, the 7th Heaven actress shared a sweet snap of her and her son from one of their vacations via Instagram.

“This little man is 5 today! We’re at home, covered in legos and birthday cake right now… but I just found this pic on my phone from last summer and it made me so happy,” she captioned the photo in 2020 before urging her followers to look back through their own memories. “Scroll through your old pictures today and post something that brings you a little bit of joy! Sending lots of love to you all…”

During an appearance on Kelly Ripa‘s “Let’s Talk Off Camera” podcast in May, Biel opened up about why she and Timberlake chose to move their family to Nashville after living on both the West and East Coasts. (Us Weekly reported that the pair had settled down in Nashville in 2021.)

“It’s just trying to create some normalcy for these kids, and we want to share our family with our loved ones and friends,” she said. “We try to engage in a way that feels authentic, but also just not, you know, blasting them all over the place and no disrespect to anybody who feels comfortable doing that. That’s just our family choice.”

At the time of their move, a source exclusively told Us about the couple’s desire to leave L.A. life behind.

“They made the decision to get out of Los Angeles and take some time away and they’re both so happy they did,” the insider dished. “They both prefer the country life. It’s great for the boys because they have so much space and freedom.”