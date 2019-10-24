



“We tried, I think, too early,” the actress, 37, said on Late Night With Seth Meyers on Wednesday, October 23.

When Seth Meyers said he’s seen babies enjoying skiing, the Limetown star agreed, but clarified, “Not my kid. He was just like, ‘What, what, what is this?’ And then you put the skis on and he was like, ‘Really? Seriously? I can’t even move in this giant… I’m covered in down.’ He was not excited about it.”

The host, 45, replied, “I do feel like if you have a bad first experience with something, that will set you back a decade.”

Biel told him, “Yeah, I’m worried.”

Last week, the Minnesota native opened up about her and Timberlake’s son’s “terrifying” new milestone — telling jokes!

“He did this crazy thing [when] we were in St. Louis [and] Justin was on tour,” Biel told Ellen DeGeneres on October 16. “He was doing a bit about, ‘I don’t like waffles anymore,’ and Justin was like, ‘What? What do you mean you don’t like waffles? Are you insane?’ … He goes, ‘I’m in St. Louis.’” The Golden Globe nominee called the joke “impressive” and said she planned on “stealing it” one day.

She and the Grammy winner, 38, welcomed their baby boy in 2015, three years after tying the knot.

While the pair have been together since 2007, Jimmy Fallon called Biel out for shading ’NSync’s music on the Tuesday, October 22, episode of his show.

“To be honest, I don’t really listen [to them]. I haven’t really,” the 7th Heaven alum said in the throwback video played on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “I mean, I know of them, of course, and I’ve heard of them and I’ve heard the music. I don’t think I own any of their CDs. I’m not a huge fan. But, I mean, cool, I guess.”

The actress watched the footage with her hands over her mouth. “I am screwed now,” she told the Saturday Night Live alum, 45. “I am screwed.”