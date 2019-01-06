Adorable! Jessica Chastain, who secretly welcomed her first child with husband Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo last year, shared the first pic of her baby girl on Sunday, January 6.

The Zero Dark Thirty actress, 41, posted a photo on Instagram ahead of the Golden Globe Awards that showed her clad in a white robe as she held a stunning Piaget red spinel and diamond ring while her baby reached for the sizable stone. “You’ve got good taste, kid,” she captioned the photo.

As previously reported, the two-time Oscar nominee sparked rumors in October that she had become a mom, when she was spotted pushing a baby stroller while walking to the set of her upcoming movie Eve in Boston. Three days later her husband, 35, was seen carrying a baby car seat into a hotel with Chastain and her assistant.

The New York Post’s Page Six reported in November that the couple had welcomed a baby girl, named Giuletta Passi Chastain, via surrogate.

Chastain has remained tight-lipped about her bundle of joy but on Saturday, January 5, she responded to a reporter who offered her congratulations on her baby.

“Thank you,” she said with a smile at the Gold Meets Golden brunch at The House on Sunset in Beverly Hills.

The actress and the fashion executive started dating in 2012 and married in June 2017 at his family’s luxurious estate, Villa Tiepolo Passi, in Treviso Italy.

Chastain, who admitted in the past that she wasn’t interested in tying the knot, told WSJ. Magazine that she loves being married. “I never thought I would, but this is a spectacular human being, and I am celebrating that I get to share my life with him,” she said in February 2018.

