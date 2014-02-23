Best photo ever! Jessica Simpson and her best friend CaCee Cobb both gave birth to baby boy's last year, and now for the first time the singer has shared a (beyond adorable!) photo of the two little tots together.

"BFF's in the making! @caceecobb #ACEANDROCCO," Simpson, 33, captioned via Instagram on Saturday, Feb. 22. In the black and white snapshot, Rocco, 6 months, is sweetly staring at his buddy while touching Ace's arm. Simpson's tyke, meanwhile, is looking up at the camera with his mouth wide open. The handsome boys are also sprawled out on a carpeted floor.

Us exclusively broke news that the Weight Watchers spokeswoman and fiance Eric Johnson welcomed Ace in June 2013. (The couple are already parents to daughter Maxwell, 19 months.)

Two months later, Simpson's former assistant and best friend Cobb, 36, welcomed baby Rocco with actor Donald Faison. "The happiest day of my life," Cobb tweeted at the time. The Scrubs alum is already dad to four kids from previous relationships.

