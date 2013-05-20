Carrying precious cargo! Jessica Simpson showed off her growing baby bump while getting lunch with her fiance, Eric Johnson, and their 12-month-old daughter, Maxwell, at Kings Fish House in Calabasas, Calif. on Sunday, May 19.

The Fashion Star judge dressed her bump in comfortable athletic wear — wearing tight black spandex capris, a black tank-top and a jacket. Ditching high heels for black sneakers, Simpson, 32, looked relaxed in big sunglasses and her blonde hair in a loose side braid.

With Johnson, 33, walking right next to her, toting Maxwell in one arm, the singer looked like she was trying to shield some of her bump with an enormous oversized black purse. Maxwell was looking comfy and cute as well — wearing brown sandals and a white, floral-printed dress.

In a March interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Simpson explained how she was being more health-conscious in her second pregnancy.

“This time around because I was doing Weight Watchers and I felt-super healthy, I’m not really craving as much and I know how hard it is [to take the weight off] so I’m trying to make healthier, wiser decisions,” she said.

She and former NFL pro Johnson have been dating since May 2010. They got engaged in November 2010.

