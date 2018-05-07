Jessica Simpson: fashion designer, pop singer — and queen of theme parties. Simpson and Eric Johnson’s daughter, Maxwell (“Maxi”), celebrated her 6th birthday with a Greatest Showman bash. (Last year, her soiree was inspired by mermaids!)

The mom of Maxi and Ace Knute, 4, shared photos, taken by Birthday Bash Photography, on Sunday, May 6, from the extravaganza, which included acrobats, jugglers and unicycles.

“Maxwell’s Over-The-Top Big Top,” Simpson, 37, captioned a family photo that shows Maxi dressed as trapeze artist Anne Wheeler. Just like Zendaya, who played Wheeler in the hit 2017 musical film, the birthday girl rocked pink hair and a bold purple leotard. And she nailed the pose, with one hand on her hip and an arm straight up in the air.

“I would definitely embrace my children being performers,” Simpson told Entertainment Tonight earlier this month. “To me, they’re like the stars of my life, so I would love the world to see what I see.”

Another picture shows Simpson, clad in thigh high red boots, goofing around with entertainers inspired by the movie such as the bearded lady and General Tom Thumb.

On Maxi’s actual birthday — May 1 — Simpson shared a sweet Instagram of them snuggling in bed. Wrote the actress: “And just like that my baby is 6. MAXIDREW.”

Last July, Maxi’s brother Ace celebrated turning four with a Moana-themed shindig. And his parents spared no expense recreating the Isle of Te Fete from the Disney flick!

But don’t expect any elaborate gender reveal parties. Simpson and Johnson are done having kids. “We got an IUD, nothing’s going to get in that uterus,” she told Ellen DeGeneres in 2017. “Thank God I have two beautiful children and I’m not having a third.”

Go back into the Us Weekly archives and revisit some of the best bombshell stories, riveting feuds, and couplings with our new podcast #TBT!



Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!