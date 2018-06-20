Jessica Simpson’s son wasn’t the only one who needed a hug when he broke his arm.

“This kid is breaking more than hearts these days 💔,” the 37-year-old singer wrote in a Tuesday, June 19, Instagram post. “#FirstBrokenBone #ICriedMoreThanHeDid.”

In the picture, a smiling Ace, 4, shows off his new lime green cast at a doctor’s office. Despite the happy face, it’s a tough break for the little boy who is on summer vacation after graduating Pre-K on June 13.

The fashion mogul and her husband of nearly four years, Eric Johnson, are also parents of daughter, Maxwell, 6. In May, Simpson told Us Weekly she has a hard time saying “no” to her kids.

“Eric is more the disciplinarian,” she told Us at the time. “If my daughter asks for a dog, she gets one, and then Eric finds a way to make the dog not end up in the house.”

Simpson and Maxwell have more in common than just a love of animals. The proud parent gushed that her first born has impressive vocal chops.

“She has a great voice,” the star told Us, noting that she would 100 percent support Maxwell if she decided to pursue a career in singing.

“She’s pretty shy. Mom’s shy too, so you never know,” explained Simpson. “You never know if you’re a born entertainer or not.”

In the meantime, she is savoring each moment with her little ones. “Being a mother is the best opportunity and challenge I’ve ever been blessed with in life,” she gushed to Us. “Right now my kids are in this amazing stage where I’m really listening to them without judgement and they’re teaching me so much.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!